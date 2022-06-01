ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leaked Tesla Email Claims To Show Elon Musk Giving Work From Home Ultimatum

By Gerrard Kaonga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Productivity remaining high has remained a contentious issue as managers across industries deal with post-pandemic demands for flexible...

SlashGear

Here's How Much It Would Cost Elon Musk To Avoid Buying Twitter

Elon Musk's Twitter purchase deal has gone through so many twists and turns now that it isn't exactly clear whether Elon Musk still truly wants to purchase the social media website at all, or if he ever really did. At least not for the full $44 billion promised to complete the sale. On May 13, over two weeks after the original announcement that the Twitter buy had successfully gone through its early stages, Elon Musk tweeted that he would prefer to put the deal on hold for the foreseeable future. According to Musk, this move was inspired by a need to discern how many spam bot accounts had access to the social media website, for reasons that could be anybody's guess, though the Tesla mogul has been a consistent detractor of unbound artificial intelligence, which could play a part of it.
electrek.co

Elon Musk asks all Tesla employees to come back to the office or quit

Elon Musk has requested that all Tesla employees stop remote work and come back to the office 40+ hours/week or they will be let go. Like every other company, Tesla has allowed remote work for every role where it is possible since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. As the...
Elon Musk
Axios

Musk's WFH warning amplifies threat level for workers

Office time is paramount for Elon Musk, who has reportedly issued a return to work ultimatum for Tesla staffers. Why it matters: Workers and employers (and politicians) are split about the future of remote work. Musk’s hardline amplifies the threat level for workers — staying employed. Catch up...
torquenews.com

Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Not Build A Gigafactory In India

Elon Musk has doubled down on his standoff with the Indian government saying, Tesla will not build a factory in the country unless it is first allowed to sell & service its cars. By 2030, Tesla plans to build and sell 20 million vehicles a year. To put Tesla’s plan...
The Next Web

Microsoft is here to rescue Tesla workers from Elon Musk

Yesterday, Tiana Watts-Porter, Technical Recruiter at Microsoft, put a rescue call out on LinkedIn inviting Tesla employees to escape from the chains of the desks and factory floor at Tesla. In a now-deleted post that mentioned Tesla employees directly, she declared:. “Here at Microsoft and our affiliates LinkedIn and GitHub...
Author Ed Anderson

Dogecoin co-creator calls Elon Musk "a grifter" in viral interview, sets off war of words

Elon Musk is engaged in a feud with Dogecoin co-creator Palmer JacksonImage by Shakti Shekhawat from Pixabay. In the pantheon of dramas happening in the world of Elon Musk, it would not be outrageous to think that a mean quote would be the least of his concern. The world's richest man is under investigation by the SEC for market manipulation for filing as a passive investor in Twitter despite talking about the company publicly, according to The Washington Post. Multiple lawsuits are pending against him. And in his own words, his offer to buy the social media company is in jeopardy.
Motor1.com

Tesla Could Cut 10 Percent Of Workforce, Halt New Hiring Worldwide

Just two days after allegedly telling workers to get back in the office or leave the company, Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly sent another email to executives. This time the message has even greater ramifications for employees, as it calls for mass layoffs equaling 10 percent of Tesla's global workforce. A global hiring freeze could also take effect.
Newsweek

Newsweek

