ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

COVID-19: CEO From Greenwich Indicted For $116 Test Scam

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AvE9U_0fwsYZoD00
FBI Photo Credit: fbi.gov

The former CEO of a New York-based health care company from Fairfield County was charged with orchestrating a COVID-19 rapid-test investment scam that fleeced victims of $116 million, federal authorities said.

Marc Schessel, age 62, of Greenwich, had his company, SCWorx Corps, make bogus public claims that it was buying and selling at least 48 million COVID-19 test kits that it never received, an indictment returned in US District Court in Newark alleges.

"The claims share price surged, rising by over 400 percent from approximately $2.25 per share to an intraday high of $14.88. per share," according to a release issued Tuesday, May 31, by US Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger and Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.

"As a result of this scheme, investors lost at least $116 million," they said.

Schessel executed a supply agreement with an Australian company in early April 2020 to obtain two million COVID-19 test kits per week for six months, beginning on April 24, 2020, the release issued by Sellinger and Polite says.

The agreement "was based on the Australian company’s representations that it had the appropriate permissions from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and was already distributing COVID-19 tests," it says.

"Contemporaneously, Schessel received a purchase order from a US-based company that planned to purchase the weekly shipments of 2 million COVID-19 test kits from Schessel’s health care company," Sellinger and Polite added.

They continued:

"Despite learning new information on April 11, 2020, that called into question whether the Australian company had COVID-19 tests to sell to Schessel’s company that could be distributed in the United States, Schessel caused his company to issue a press release on April 13, 2020, in which it announced the purchase order for 48 million COVID-19 rapid test kits.

"Following this press release, Schessel received additional information that further called into question his company’s arrangements for the COVID-19 test kits.

"Despite learning facts that cast significant doubt on the status of the COVID-19 test kit deals, Schessel repeatedly confirmed the status and terms of those arrangements on numerous occasions between April 13, 2020, and April 17, 2020.

"In the wake of the April 13 announcement, the health care company’s share price surged, rising by over 400 percent from approximately $2.25 per share to an intraday high of $14.88. per share."

All told, investors lost at least $116 million, they said.

“It is a different type of profiteer who tries to benefit from a national disaster such as a weather event or a pandemic,” FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Michael Messenger said.

Schessel "took advantage of the public’s angst and panic over a deadly virus and put forward false information to drive up his bottom line," Messenger said.

A judge on Tuesday allowed Schessel to remain free pending a first federal court appearance on securities fraud charges on Tuesday, June 7.

Sellinger and Polite credited special agents of the FBI with the investigation leading to the charges.

Handling the case for the government are Assistant US Attorneys Sean Sherman and Lauren Repole of Sellinger's office, and Acting Principal Assistant Chief Justin Weitz and Trial Attorneys Lucy Jennings and Spencer Ryan of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

New Westchester Law Requires Gun Shop Owners Post Warnings

In the wake of multiple mass shootings across the country, elected officials in Westchester took steps to help curtail the sale of potentially dangerous weapons in the county. Westchester County Executive George Latimer signed legislation that will require the posting of notices warning of the dangers of weapons or firearms at the point of sale and at the point of the issuance of a firearm license.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfield County, CT
Fairfield County, CT
Business
City
Greenwich, NJ
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Health
State
New York State
Local
Connecticut Business
Newark, NJ
Business
Newark, NJ
Coronavirus
Fairfield County, CT
Coronavirus
Greenwich, CT
Business
Fairfield County, CT
Health
City
Greenwich, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
Greenwich, CT
Coronavirus
Greenwich, CT
Health
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts nurse pleads guilty to stealing Fentanyl from critical care patient

“A Pittsfield woman pleaded guilty today in federal court in Springfield to stealing fentanyl being administered to a patient in the critical care unit. Jessica Lotto, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of acquiring a controlled substance by fraud, deceit or subterfuge. U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni scheduled sentencing for Jan. 25, 2023. Lotto was charged in November 2021.
PITTSFIELD, MA
yonkerstimes.com

Westchester County Exec. Latimer Signs Law Requiring Police Departments to Report Bias Crimes & Incidents

Following an increase in incidents meant to intimidate, harass, or otherwise show a bias toward a certain group, Westchester County Executive George Latimer signed legislation requiring local police departments to report all perceived incidents in an attempt to track, and combat, these heinous acts. Currently, federal and state laws do not address the overwhelming majority of serious hate incidents, which do not satisfy the elements of a crime but are motivated by a person’s actual or perceived membership in a protected class.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Fbi#Scworx Corps#District Court#The Justice Department#Criminal Division#Australian
CBS New York

Report: Omicron more deadly for older Americans than Delta

NEW YORK - COVID boosters for older Americans may be more important than ever, according to a new report, as studies suggest the current COVID wave is much bigger than we realize.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Biden administration are pushing hard to promote boosters now that it appears even vaccinated seniors could be vulnerable to COVID.Eighty-one-year-old Linda Hanhilammi tells CBS2's Dick Brennan she does whatever she can to keep safe from COVID."I think getting a vaccine is so important," she said. "Being double-boosted also gives me a feeling of protection."The CDC is urging older Americans to be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Debate over Westchester County Airport's future underway

NEW YORK - More than 100 residents and business owners in Westchester County came to a public forum at Manhattanville College on Thursday to voice their concerns over a plan to upgrade the Westchester County Airport. The plan to re-imagine the airport was put on hold during the pandemic, but...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
MassLive.com

Connecticut man sentenced to probation in bribery scheme involving former American International College Vice President Floyd Young

SPRINGFIELD — A Connecticut man was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation after pleading guilty to paying nearly $70,000 in kickbacks for contracts awarded by a former vice president of American International College. Stephen DiNapoli, 42, of Wilton, Connecticut, avoided prison time after making an emotional appeal to...
WILTON, CT
Daily Voice

Duo Charged In Connection With Overdose Deaths Of Four On East End Of Long Island

Two Long Island men are facing charges for conspiring to distribute drugs that led to the deaths of four people in the East End last summer, federal prosecutors announced. Riverhead residents Marquis Douglas - also known as “Prince,” and “President,” age 36 - and Jesse “Jah” Pace, age 38, were charged in Central Islip federal court with conspiring to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and crack cocaine.
RIVERHEAD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
6abc

COVID cases plateau in NYC, indicating latest surge may be over

COVID-19 cases in New York City have plateaued, signaling that the latest surge is at least slowing, if not over. An ABC News analysis of city data shows 4,204 confirmed and probable cases were recorded on May 24 -- the latest date for which data is available -- with a seven-day rolling average of 3,312.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckersasc.com

Patients sue Yale after being given saline instead of fentanyl

New Haven, Conn.-based Yale University is being sued by dozens of patients claiming the staff at the health system's reproductive clinic should have known that instead of giving fentanyl to the patients they were being injected with saline, the New Haven Register reported May 31. Because of the switch, according...
Daily Voice

New York LLC Claims $10 Million Lottery Prize

A New York-based Limited Liability Company has claimed a $10 million lottery prize.Brooklyn-based LLC Tuckerhowerton won a top prize from the New York Lottery’s 200X scratch-off game, the lottery announced on Thursday, June 2.The company received the prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $6,114,12…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
285K+
Followers
44K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy