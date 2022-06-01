ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Next Hybrid City Council Meeting June 7

The meeting will be broadcast on the City's website and will stream live on the City's Greensboro Television Network (GTN). The meeting is also broadcast on AT&T U­verse channel 99, NorthState channel 31, Spectrum channel 13 and available on Roku.

To speak at City Council meetings, residents must submit an online request by 5 pm the day prior to a meeting.

For ADA information or assistance, please contact Gary Canapinno, ADA Coordinator, 336-373-2723 or Gary.Canapinno@greensboro-nc.gov

Contact the Greensboro City Clerk at 336-373-2397 for additional information.

