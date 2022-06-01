Next Hybrid City Council Meeting June 7
The meeting will be broadcast on the City's website and will stream live on the City's Greensboro Television Network (GTN). The meeting is also broadcast on AT&T Uverse channel 99, NorthState channel 31, Spectrum channel 13 and available on Roku.
To speak at City Council meetings, residents must submit an online request by 5 pm the day prior to a meeting.
For ADA information or assistance, please contact Gary Canapinno, ADA Coordinator, 336-373-2723 or Gary.Canapinno@greensboro-nc.gov
Contact the Greensboro City Clerk at 336-373-2397 for additional information.
