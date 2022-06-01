ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Inside the Phillies Podcast: Don't Let the Phillies Get You Down

By Ben Silver
Inside The Phillies
 2 days ago

The Inside the Phillies staff discuss the Philadelphia Phillies struggles.

Alex Carr, Kade Kistner and Ben Silver talk the Philadelphia Phillies recent struggles, who their new manager could be and the strength of schedule going forward.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies :

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
  3. Phillies Top-10 Prospects Heading Into the 2022 MLB Season
  4. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  5. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  6. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  7. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  8. "The Family Was More Nervous Than Him," Stott’s Relatives on Debut
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up

