Inside the Phillies Podcast: Don't Let the Phillies Get You Down
The Inside the Phillies staff discuss the Philadelphia Phillies struggles.
View the original article to see embedded media.
Alex Carr, Kade Kistner and Ben Silver talk the Philadelphia Phillies recent struggles, who their new manager could be and the strength of schedule going forward.
More From SI's Inside The Phillies :
- How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
- Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
- Phillies Top-10 Prospects Heading Into the 2022 MLB Season
- 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
- How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
- How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
- This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
- "The Family Was More Nervous Than Him," Stott’s Relatives on Debut
- Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
- Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up
Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter !
Comments / 0