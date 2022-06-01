You May Want To Sit Down Before Seeing The Dress Alessandra Ambrosio Wore At Cannes—She’s Showing So Much Skin!

Alessandra Ambrosio is no stranger to turning heads with her red carpet ensembles , so naturally, her Cannes look was nothing short of spectacular. The Brazilian supermodel, 41, graced the iconic French film festival red carpet last week and stunned in an alluring and intricate couture gown designed by Stéphane Rolland. Ambrosio attended a screening of Anne Hathaway’s new film Armageddon Time and wowed us all with a dress that showed off her incredible figure and reminded us why she is a go-to model when it comes to displaying one-of-a-kind high fashion pieces.

The sheer and sultry bodice of her dress consisted of three embellished appliqués that somewhat covered her bust and abs as the cloud-like skirt of the item highlighted her tiny waist, and gave a ballroom feel. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel added accessorizes that felt very bridal, such as timeless elbow-length, glamorous white gloves, a chunky white beaded necklace and teardrop-shaped dangly earrings. She tied her long brown tresses into a classic updo and looked as stunning as ever.

The style icon shared her Cannes ensemble with her 11.1 million Instagram followers in two beautiful posts. The first showed Ambrosio posing on a stairwell and she captioned it, “Bonjour Cannes” while tagging her glam team. In the second, she uploaded red carpet shots and wrote “Festival de Cannes” with a heart and star emoji. Fans, of course, headed to her comment sections to share their thoughts. “Now that’s a look!!!” wrote one excited user as another added, “This is why you’re so iconic!” Someone else said, “gorgeous gorgeous gorgeous” with fire emojis (and we couldn’t agree more!)