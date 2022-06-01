ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

You May Want To Sit Down Before Seeing The Dress Alessandra Ambrosio Wore At Cannes—She’s Showing So Much Skin!

By Marissa Matozzo
shefinds
shefinds
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RFt6V_0fwsWk4O00

Alessandra Ambrosio is no stranger to turning heads with her red carpet ensembles , so naturally, her Cannes look was nothing short of spectacular. The Brazilian supermodel, 41, graced the iconic French film festival red carpet last week and stunned in an alluring and intricate couture gown designed by Stéphane Rolland. Ambrosio attended a screening of Anne Hathaway’s new film Armageddon Time and wowed us all with a dress that showed off her incredible figure and reminded us why she is a go-to model when it comes to displaying one-of-a-kind high fashion pieces.

The sheer and sultry bodice of her dress consisted of three embellished appliqués that somewhat covered her bust and abs as the cloud-like skirt of the item highlighted her tiny waist, and gave a ballroom feel. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel added accessorizes that felt very bridal, such as timeless elbow-length, glamorous white gloves, a chunky white beaded necklace and teardrop-shaped dangly earrings. She tied her long brown tresses into a classic updo and looked as stunning as ever.

The style icon shared her Cannes ensemble with her 11.1 million Instagram followers in two beautiful posts. The first showed Ambrosio posing on a stairwell and she captioned it, “Bonjour Cannes” while tagging her glam team. In the second, she uploaded red carpet shots and wrote “Festival de Cannes” with a heart and star emoji. Fans, of course, headed to her comment sections to share their thoughts. “Now that’s a look!!!” wrote one excited user as another added, “This is why you’re so iconic!” Someone else said, “gorgeous gorgeous gorgeous” with fire emojis (and we couldn’t agree more!)

Comments / 4

Related
shefinds

We Need A Moment To Recover After Seeing The Strapless White Dress Anne Hathaway Wore On The Cannes Red Carpet: Fans Are Losing It!

While we’ve seen plenty of memorable and notable style moments at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival so far, it’s hard to imagine what could possibly top Anne Hathaway‘s strapless, white Armani Privé gown! The Princess Diaries icon, 39, absolutely stunned as she graced the festival’s red carpet to promote her new film, Armageddon Time while donning a custom column gown with shimmering fabric, a high slit at her legs and a subtle one at her midriff. She slipped on ruched, Old Hollywood-esque sleeve details and rocked silver sandal heels, highlighting her gown’s exquisitely long train.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Megan Markle Just Wore A Low-Cut Top At Harry's Polo Match—The Palace Wouldn't Approve, But We Think It's So Chic!

While the pressure may have been on Prince Harry to score big at his polo match over the weekend, all eyes were on the ever-so-stunning Meghan Markle and her elegant ensemble! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, donned an Old Hollywood-esque look to support her husband’s team— complete with an airy, v-neck, polka-dot blouse, knee-length flowy white shorts, classic black pointed-toe heels, a black hat to shield from the sun and matching sunglasses.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Alessandra Ambrosio
shefinds

You May Want To Brace Yourself For The Strapless Black Dress Bella Hadid Wore At Cannes—She's Unreal!

Anne Hathaway and Eva Longoria aren’t the only one serving jaw-dropping looks at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. We were patiently waiting for Bella Hadid, who is no stranger to the Cannes red carpet, to make her first appearance this year, and she didn’t disappoint with her high fashion, high wow factor ensemble. She was definitely worth the wait!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Page Six

Kris Jenner’s dress for Kourtney’s wedding draws ‘Schitt’s Creek’ comparisons

These iconic TV matriarchs have more in common than you think. Kris Jenner walked eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian down the aisle at her Italian wedding to Travis Barker on Sunday wearing a blush Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown covered in sequins and feathers. The look made an impact — so much so that social media users couldn’t help but draw comparisons to the over-the-top dress “Schitt’s Creek” character Moira Rose wore to the premiere of her fictional movie, “The Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowening,” on the hit show. One TikTok user posted a video comparing the two fashionable moms with the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Embellished Dress#The Dress#High Fashion#Brazilian#Alessandraambrosio
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Is Truly Giving Everything In This Plunging Blouse–We’re Speechless!

Jennifer Lopez continually blesses her 208 million Instagram followers with a plethora of outfit footage and inspiration, and we’ll forever be in awe of her effortlessly stunning style. With that said, let’s all fawn over her latest post— one in which the “On The Floor” hitmaker, 52, is seen rocking a flowy, white silk blouse that features a plunging neckline, paired with metallic silver trousers. The radiant, shimmery look is perfect for spring, and JLo took the opportunity to promote her beauty brand while posing for a gorgeous set of mirror selfies.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jamie Foxx's Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger And Younger—Wait 'Til You See The 'Mystery Blonde' He's Dating Now!

Three years after calling quits with actress Katie Holmes, it looks like Jamie Foxx is dating someone new—and he’s not afraid to let the world know. According to a recent article published by People, the 54-year-old actor was spotted vacationing in the South of France with a mysterious, young woman. The two were seen getting cozy together onboard a yacht, and later on enjoying the time of their lives riding a jet ski on the French Riviera. Photos prove that the Soul actor and his female companion were in fact showing public displays of affection—with no hesitation.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Kate Middleton Doing This During Her Break Up From Prince William Reportedly Made Her A 'No Brainer' For The Throne

Sometimes we forget that once upon a time, before they got engaged, Prince William decided to call things off with Kate Middleton, which she admitted she “wasn’t very happy about” at the time. But interestingly, the break up actually worked in her favor, and the things she did while the pair were briefly on a break reportedly made her a “no brainer” for the throne.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Aren't Thrilled About This Element of Their Mom's Relationship With Travis Barker

Click here to read the full article. Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker’s steamy PDA has been off the charts since they’ve started dating. While we’re not exactly mad about it (um, couple goals!), Kardashian’s children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7 — are really not on board with all the love and affection they’ve been witnessing between their mom and stepdad. In the May 19 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kardashian and Barker were engaging in one of their many usual make out sessions in front of all three kiddos. Penelope and Reign were in the middle of...
RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

Fans Are In Disbelief Over Jennifer Lopez’s Skin In Her Latest Selfie On Instagram: ‘I Swear You Never Age’

The ever-stunning Jennifer Lopez recently shared a jaw-dropping photo of herself on Instagram to promote her skincare brand, JLo Beauty, and fans are absolutely losing it over the quality of her skin—she looks so flawless, we have to wonder if she’s ever going to age! We see absolutely no sign of wrinkles dark, fine lines, or dark spots. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer continues to prove time and time again that not only does she have impeccable style, but she’s also a timeless beauty. And we can’t get enough!
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Just Dropped A Bombshell About Her 'Terrifying' Panic Attacks: 'I Thought I Was Losing My Mind'

Jennifer Lopez didn’t just share three gorgeous PDA-filled pictures of herself with fiancé Ben Affleck in the latest On The JLo newsletter. The 52-year-old Marry Me star also used it as an opportunity to share a very candid confession about her past with her fans – in particular, how she used to suffer what she described as “terrifying” panic attacks! We had no idea!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox Rocks Low-Plunging Black Dress With Machine Gun Kelly At BBMAs

Megan Fox was a beacon of light at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15. The gorgeous actress walked alongside her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, on the red carpet outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, wearing a figure-hugging black dress with a super low-plunging neckline. She accessorized with long black gloves, clear pumps and one ring by Loree Rodkin. Both gloves featured a beaded flower stem and leaves growing up their sleeves with the actual flower portion jutting off the gloves and covering her shoulders. The Transformers star’s hair was straight, and she rocked fringed bangs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
154K+
Followers
3K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy