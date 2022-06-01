ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chanhassen, MN

Prince’s legacy continues in Chanhassen

By Lydia Christianson lchristianson@swpub.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebration is returning to Paisley Park June 2-5. The 2022 Celebration will include concerts, celebrity panels, in-studio recording sessions and new museum exhibits. The event will kick off on the evening of Thursday, June 2, with the dedication of a highly anticipated new Prince mural in downtown Minneapolis on Ramp A...

CBS Minnesota

Prince Mural Unveiled In Downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After years of planning, a long-awaited mural was unveiled Thursday night in downtown Minneapolis, complete with a party fit for a Prince. The mural stands 100-feet tall on Ramp A near First Avenue and Target Center. It is one of the largest in the Twin Cities. The Purple one now reigns over downtown Minneapolis! Prince Mural unveiling in downtown happening tonight with a Purple Block Party! The fun starts at 7pm! @WCCO pic.twitter.com/93WqSutclG — Pauleen Le (@PauleenLe) June 2, 2022 Muralist Hiero Veiga just started painting it about two-and-a-half weeks ago, but this project has been seven years in the making....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Open Streets and WaterFest: What to do in the Twin Cities this weekend

🪁 Tour the new "Paper Dialogues" exhibit at the American Swedish Institute, then make your own paper kites at the museum's family-friendly Lawn Party Friday night. $20 adults, $5 kids.✏️ Remember the giant No. 2 pencil sculpture under construction at Lake of the Isles? Its official unveiling and "sharpening" will be held Saturday at 2pm. Free. ⛵️ Get out on Lake Phalen Saturday for St. Paul's WaterFest. No boat? No problem. Attendees can take a free sailboat cruise or borrow kayaks, canoes and more. Free. 🆓 Bring what you don't want and take what you need at the June Really...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

New vinyl records and coffee shop to open in Minneapolis this summer

A combination record store-coffee shop is opening in south Minneapolis this summer, joining a growing number of businesses adding java to attract daily visitors. Driving the news: Colin Wilkinson and Joel Eckerson, the owners of online shop Disco Death Records, are opening a physical location next month, with an expansive record and cassette collection, a film lab and an in-house coffee shop. The pair previously ran the all-things-analog store Dead Media, which closed in May 2020.What they're saying: "We didn’t want to do a record store again," Eckerson told Axios. "It's fun, but it's not a completely self-sustaining affair. Coffee...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eater

Twin Cities LGBTQ-Owned Restaurants To Try This Pride Month and All Year

June 1 marks the beginning of Pride Month, a nationwide celebration of LGBTQ identity, culture, and community. This year, the 50th-annual Twin Cities Pride Festival will take place at Loring Park in Minneapolis — expect the usual excellent showing of local vendors, food stands, and musical acts, plus perhaps a little extra jubilance for the half-century milestone. (Keep an eye out for a map of where to celebrate Pride at iconic Twin Cities LGBTQ bars later this month.) But at all times of the year, Minneapolis and St. Paul have plenty of LGBTQ-owned restaurants and cafes to explore: Try loaded hashbrowns at the Nicollet Diner, elegant farro carbonara at Joan’s in the Park, or spring salads straight from the farm at Wise Acre Eatery. Here are a few fantastic queer-owned spots to try around the Cities.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Chanhassen, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Chanhassen, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Chanhassen, MN
KEYC

Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
hotelnewsresource.com

Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis Opens

Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis is located at the top of the pedestrian Nicollet Mall in the heart of downtown, just steps from the Mississippi River and with easy access to major league sports venues and the citys best places to shop, dine, enjoy live performances and explore. Rising 36...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Carver resident Christopher Scott engineers an app for art lovers

Once it became clear that the pandemic wouldn’t be short-lived, Carver resident and software engineer Christopher Scott decided to pursue designing a long-time passion project — an app to catalog public art. “Art Around Me” is an iOS-specific application that allows users to share the public art that...
CARVER, MN
mspmag.com

At Creekside Supper Club, the Past Is Perfect

Unable to score a reservation for a table at the new Creekside Supper Club and Lounge in south Minneapolis, I crept in early one evening and sat at the bar. I looked around. None of the usual suspects were anywhere to be seen! Odd. I leaned on the funny vinyl pad on the customer edge of the bar—that sort of low-cost, comfy thing I’ve only ever seen at old dives and never anywhere new—and I watched the house fill up—Ronettes playing on the sound system and popover baskets hitting every table.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Prince
swnewsmedia.com

Library: Storytime for adults at Victoria bandstand

It is storytime, but this one is for adults. Join us at the Charlson Thun Community Bandstand in Victoria at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9 for adult storytime. Bring something comfy to sit in and hear some tales for adults and sing some classic songs with us. Storytime for children...
VICTORIA, MN
CBS Minnesota

VIDEO: Person In Plant Costume Spooks Passersby On Stone Arch Bridge In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some harmless fun was spotted on the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis Tuesday. On Twitter, Melanie G. S. Walby posted a video of a person in a plant costume – complete with a planter – startling some passersby. One passerby gives the plant person a high five after being spooked, another couple is spooked a bit later, but the last passerby wasn’t fooled. Someone’s on Stone Arch in a plant costume messing with people as they walk by: pic.twitter.com/QhQB1RJkP4 — Melanie G. S. Walby (@LemanieGrace) June 1, 2022 Melanie took the opportunity to get a selfie with the plant, because why not? My friend wanted a selfie with them haha thanks for the laughs, plant person. 🌱 pic.twitter.com/Sq1kjrcd5o — Melanie G. S. Walby (@LemanieGrace) June 1, 2022
parkbugle.org

Como Park couple ‘seizes the day’

Healing Elements, a health and yoga studio in Milton Square in St. Anthony Park, is under new ownership. Neil and Anna Hultgren, of Como Park and owners of the Carpe Diem yoga studio in Minneapolis, in early May took over Healing Elements, 2290 Como Ave., from Samantha Shvetzoff, who sold the business to become a mental health counselor.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
swnewsmedia.com

No state spots earned for Shakopee teams on the section links

Maren Masters will get one more shot to earn that elusive state berth. For the second straight year, the junior on the Shakopee girls golf team fell just short of qualifying for the Class 3A competition. She finished 10th in the 36-hole Section 2AAA tournament June 1 at The Ridges of Sand Creek Golf Course in Jordan.
SHAKOPEE, MN
#Paisley Park Studios#Jazz#The New Power Generation#Q A#Npg
fox9.com

Family, friends hold memorial service for Jim Klobuchar

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Klobuchar family held a celebration of life memorial for columnist Jim Klobuchar, who died in May 2021 at age 93. The celebration of his life was held at 10 a.m. at Central Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. The service featured remarks from Jim Klobuchar's daughter, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and other family and friends.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
B102.7

This Is The Oldest Beer In Minnesota And It’s Really Old

This brewery was founded one year before Minnesota was even declared a state and it's the home of the state's oldest beer. James Buchanan was sworn in as President of the United States. Mark Twain began his childhood apprenticeship to become a River Pilot. Joseph Gayetty invented Toilet Paper. 18-year-old...
MINNESOTA STATE
swnewsmedia.com

What happened on this date in local history?

June 2, 1870: We are informed by our merchants and buyers, that over 400,000 hoop-poles were marketed during the winter and spring, of which a large amount were shaved and prepared for immediate use in town. Chaska buys more and pays more for hoop-poles than any other town in the state.
CHASKA, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Aaron Busch named Chanhassen Firefighter of the Year

Aaron Busch might be best known around the Chanhassen Fire Department for always having a smile on his face. He was recently recognized as the city’s 2022 Firefighter of the Year. For Busch, 29, receiving the award was “completely shocking.” He is very honored to have received the title...
CHANHASSEN, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Weekend closure of I-35W in Minneapolis will put thousands of drivers on detour

More than 100,000 drivers use Interstate 35W between downtown Minneapolis and Roseville each day, according to state traffic counts. This weekend all of them will be detoured. The Minnesota Department of Transportation will shut down both directions of the freeway between I-94 and Hwy. 280 from Friday night to Monday morning to allow crews to take down overpasses at 7th and 8th streets on the east end of downtown.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

