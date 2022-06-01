ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

North Charleston blacksmithing firm to expand with $2.9M investment

By Kailey Cota kcota@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Robert Thomas was in high school, he had no idea he could make a good living with a creative, hands-on career. Now, his blacksmithing company is expanding to create more jobs and products in a $2.9 million investment. "Our expanded operations will enable our growing community of craftsmen...

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
live5news.com

$200M development next to TopGolf to create over 700 jobs

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The TopGolf in North Charleston is expected to open at the end of this year, but there’s another development right next to it that could bring hundreds of jobs to the Lowcountry. Crews could be seen on Friday clearing around 30 acres of land...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

BCDCOG rolls out vanpool service for local businesses

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments (BCDCOG) is working to help Lowcountry businesses manage rising gas prices and limited parking in the area by providing the Lowcountry Go Vanpool Service. “As more people move into Charleston,” BCDCOG’s vanpool coordinator Courtney Cherry said, “it’s getting heavier on the traffic side. So, we’re […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Public Auctions - Auction - June 27th 2022

In accordance with the provisions of State law, there being due and unpaid charges for which the undersigned is entitled to satisfy an owner and/or manager's lien of the goods hereinafter described and stored at the Life Storage location(s) listed below. Life Storage, 1471 Center Street Ext, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. (843) 884-8001 D149 - Jenny Keenan - Hsld gds/ Furn, Of Furn/Mach/Equip, Lndscpng/Cnstrctn equip. E006 - Matt Balassone - Hsld gds/ Furn, Off Furn/ Mach/ Equip. J004 - Lester Coleman Clothing. Life Storage, 422 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, SC 29485. (843) 875-1127 F11A - Gina Hults - Hsld gds/Furn, xmas. H6 - Laquine Trappier - Hsld gds/Furn. D23B - Amber Cordeiro - Hsld gds/Furn. D13 - Theresa Lightner - Hsld gds/Furn. Life Storage, 1540 Meeting Street Road, Charleston, SC 29405. (843) 805-7773 2098 - Phylis Cummings - TV/Stereo Equip, Bags, Bins. 2123 - Rochelle Bennett - Clothes. 3075 - Lakenya Grant - Hsld gds/Furn. Life Storage, 1514 Mathis Ferry Rd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. (843) 388-3326 2139 - Sean Craig - Hsld gds/Furn. 2173 - Annette Lee - Hsld gds/Furn, Boxes. F17 - Christopher Saunders - Off Furn/Mach/Equip. Life Storage, 1426 N Highway 17, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. (843) 936-6407 1063 - Lynette Scott - Hsld gds/Furn. 3177 - Sarah Coulter - Hsld gds/Furn. Life Storage, 2130 North Main St, Summerville, SC 29486. (843) 800-8357 E5106 - Randy Seton - Hsld gds/Furn. E5072 - Carrie Craven - Hsld gds/Furn. D4005 - Buddy Bell - Tools/Applnces. E5096 - Charinaka Clark - Hsld gds/Furn, TV/Stereo Equip. D4029 - Crystal Jones - Hsld gds/Furn. B2118 - Daydra Cobin - Hsld gds/Furn. D4077 - Derrick Reese - small trailer. B2029 - Donna Jill Kelly - Hsld gds/Furn, TV/Stereo Equip. B2042 - Barbara Bootle - Hsld gds/Furn, TV/Stereo Equip. A1060 - Kimberly Moore - Hsld gds/Furn. E5109 - Kylin Johnson - Hsld gds/Furn. A1019 - Joseph Riffle - Hsld gds/Furn. E5034 - Linda Mitchell - Hsld gds/Furn, Tools/Applnces. A1068 - Rodney Roberts - Hsld gds/Furn. B2107 - Michael Marshall - Hsld gds/Furn. And, due notice having been given, to the owner of said property and all parties known to claim an interest therein, and the time specified in such notice for payment of such having expired, the goods will be sold to the highest bidder or otherwise disposed of at a public auction to be held online at, www.storage treasures.com, which will end on Monday, June 27th 2022 at 10.00am. AD# 2005066.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

‘Eatertainment’ concept to open near Shem Creek in late 2022

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A Boston-based company is gearing up to bring a new ‘eatertainment’ venture to the Charleston area. PiNZ Entertainment Group announced plans to open a new concept called MIX at Brookgreen Town Center near Shem Creek in later 2022. “The Beach Company is thrilled for MIX to serve the Coleman Boulevard retail […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Business
City
Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Business
WCBD Count on 2

Tripadvisor ranks Charleston hotel #8 best small stay in the U.S.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A hotel in downtown Charleston has been named one of the best small stays in the nation in recently released Tripadvisor rankings. Tripadvisor released their ‘Traveler’s Choice’ hotel awards last month, an annual ranking by users of the best spots worldwide. John Rutledge House Inn was named the 8th best small stay […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Summerville business celebrates 50 years

Pops Top Shop of downtown Summerville will celebrate its 50th anniversary on June 2. The longtime vinyl top and auto upholstery business began in North Charleston in 1972 when Jesse Rivera opened the shop under a lean-to pole barn with his wife and two toddler children, according to a press release on the anniversary. Over the years, it would grow, with a second location arriving in Summerville in 1984.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Federal pandemic relief grant discriminatory, Charleston restaurant owner says in lawsuit

An owner of several Charleston-area restaurants is suing the U.S. Small Business Administration claiming that the federal agency violated his civil rights. John Keener, who is White, alleged in the suit that SBA gave preference to women and minorities when processing applications for a pandemic-related grant program aimed at helping the nation's restaurant industry. He wants a judge to award him unspecified actual and punitive damages for violations of his due process and equal protection rights.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

‘Project Cool Breeze’ returns to the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry nonprofit is returning just in time to beat the summer heat. Project Cool Breeze, a program that provides AC units and fans to seniors in need, is now accepting applications. The organization is also asking for donations to keep the Lowcountry cool. You can...
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier

Commentary: We want to protect Robert Smalls' legacy at his historic Beaufort house

Robert Smalls is a major figure in local, regional and national history. His story — a once-enslaved ship pilot who daringly freed himself and his family from Charleston Harbor during the Civil War and later became a prominent South Carolina political figure — needs wider understanding and appreciation. There are multiple ways to achieve this, but opening his former house to daily walking tours isn’t the answer; instead, it’s a problem.
BEAUFORT, SC
live5news.com

Advocates, residents push back against North Charleston Joint Operations Center

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A petition has been created against the city of North Charleston’s plan to create a Joint Operations Center. The petition, titled, “North Charleston: No mass surveillance, no Joint Operations Center,” argues that the Joint Operations Center would harm the community. The petition, created by the Charleston Democratic Socialists of America, has over 200 signatures.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Friday, June 3, 2022

ACKERMAN, Shirley, J., 88, of Awendaw died Thursday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Mount Pleasant Chapel. COHEN, Ronald, 95, of Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Downtown Chapel. COPPAGE, Allen Eugene, 88, of Mount Pleasant died Monday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Mount Pleasant Chapel. GLENN, Russell Alger, of Mount Pleasant died May 19....
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Hicks: The Sun(shine) has set on another protracted Charleston battle

Don’t expect any tearful bon voyage for Carnival when the Sunshine sails away for the last time. That ship has already sailed. Truth is, few people here will be sad to see the cruise line — or its Charleston-based ship — disappear over the horizon when its contract expires in late 2024. Not the merchants, not the tourism-industrial complex, and certainly not the residents.
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

International African American Museum announces opening date

Charleston, S.C. – After over 20 years of planning, the International African American Museum (IAAM) has announced that the museum will be welcoming visitors for opening the weekend of January 21, 2023. Built upon the former site of Gadsden’s Wharf – one of the nation’s most prolific slave trading...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Lowcountry woman, 9-months pregnant, helps build her new home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A pregnant mother wanted a new home so bad she was willing to help build it while nine months pregnant. The Habitat for Humanity of Charleston is partnering up with Hilton Grand Vacations to build a home for a mother named Sara and her four children, one born just last week. The home is being built in the North Charleston area.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Gov. McMaster to meet with coastal emergency management leaders

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As the Atlantic hurricane season begins, Governor Henry McMaster will meet with emergency management leaders on Friday along the South Carolina coast. Gov. McMaster will visit emergency operation centers in Charleston, Horry, and Beaufort counties to discuss preparations for the season, which forecasters expect to be busier than normal. The governor […]
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Captain’s watch discovered in Hunley to be displayed

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A watch discovered during the excavation of the world’s first combat submarine, which was discovered off the coast of Charleston after being lost at sea for more than a century, will go on public display for the first time. The H.L. Hunley and its...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Summerville native creates labor-intensive sand carved glass art

Summerville native Lex Melfi is from a plumbing family. He did not become a talented sand carved glass artist until he was 48 years old!. One of his works caught my eye when I was taking pictures of fellow local artist Cynthia Kornahrens’ works, as he had created a nicely lit sand glass portrait of the front façade of her home. I was blown away. I really have not seen this type of work to the degree he creates it until now. Lex’s small glass items that are window light catchers can be found and purchased locally at the Antiques and Artisans Village store. However, one may not realize that is sand carved glass. The detail and hours involved are mind-boggling.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
southerntrippers.com

13 Prettiest Islands In South Carolina To Escape To

In life’s busiest moments, it’s no surprise that you’ve probably found yourself thinking about making an escape to the prettiest islands in South Carolina. People from all over take time to visit South Carolina because of their heavily visited golf courses, the artistic scene, southern dishes, and of course, the beaches. The prettiest beaches South Carolina has to offer make the beach scene one for the books!
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy