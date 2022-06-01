Carolina Handling Promotes Justin Benson to Vice President of Intralogistics Solutions Group
Carolina Handling has promoted Justin Benson to Vice President of its Intralogistics Solutions Group where he oversees sales of all technologies and equipment for optimizing operations within warehouses, distributions centers and manufacturing facilities, including engineering consulting, Raymond automated products and Raymond Corporation’s proprietary iWAREHOUSE telematics system. The exclusive...gsabizwire.com
