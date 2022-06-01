Demolition at Shoppers World Will Allow For New Businesses
FRAMINGHAM – After receiving approval from the City of Framingham’s Planning Board in 2021, the owners of Shoppers World have begun demolition...framinghamsource.com
FRAMINGHAM – After receiving approval from the City of Framingham’s Planning Board in 2021, the owners of Shoppers World have begun demolition...framinghamsource.com
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 1