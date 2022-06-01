Demolition at Shoppers World Will Allow For New Businesses

HOLYOKE - The next time you go by a Christmas Tree Shop, it might have a new name.The company is being rebranded as "CTS." The retail chain was sold in 2020, and the new owners tell WBZ NewsRadio there's been a 35% increase in new sales.The chain got its start on Cape Cod 50 years ago, but outside of New England, some confused shoppers think they only sell Christmas trees.The plan is to open another 15 stores with the new CTS name by next year. "We are excited to grow our locations and bring our unique shopping experience to more customers," CEO and owner Pam Salkovitz said about expansion plans earlier this year.

HOLYOKE, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO