The teen daughter of one of the teachers killed in the Texas school shooting in Uvalde last week has penned an emotional tribute to her parents, vowing to fight for them for the rest of her life.Fifteen-year-old Lyliana Garcia wrote the letter days after her mother Irma Garcia was shot down by gunman Salvador Ramos last Tuesday. The shooting claimed 21 lives, including 19 children and two teachers.Garcia’s bereaved husband Jose Antonio succumbed to a cardiac arrest two days after the shooting, which the family has linked to the killing of his partner.“Your names will not be forgotten,” Lyliana...

UVALDE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO