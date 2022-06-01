ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested for an east Oak Cliff drug deal that ended in murder

By Curt Lewis
 2 days ago

It's been one month since a man was gunned down in an east Oak Cliff drug deal, and now police are holding their suspect.

Dallas Police say Malcolm Hicks is held on a $1 million bond for a charge of capital murder by what police call a "terror threat or other felony."

The charges stem from the May 2nd shooting death of Ohara Farmer whose body was found in a home on Denley Drive a few blocks from the Dallas Zoo.

On security video, police witnessed Hicks and Farmer meet up at a gas station and then leave just a few hours before Farmer's body was found in what police believe is a drug house.

Detectives believe Farmer was planning to sell two trash bags of marijuana for $70,000. When police found Farmer's body, the money and the marijuana were long gone.

