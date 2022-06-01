Large but harmless rat snake captured at Love Field parking garage
It creeps some people out but Love Field biologists had an unusual call after someone found a rather large snake on the top level of one of the parking garages.
According to witnesses, she was a very long snake and frightening to many, but it turned out she was a harmless and very beneficial rat snake.
Even so, the biologists went up and captured her and after some big smiles for the mandatory selfies she was released in a nice wooded area. Far away from the airport.
