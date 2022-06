The Toyota Corolla has been the world's best-selling car for decades. This comes as no surprise; the nameplate has become a byword for reliability and quality. But as SUVs continue to wage war on the traditional sedan, Toyota decided to cleverly apply the famed badge to a crossover of its own. The Corolla Cross has proved popular - it's dominating the sales charts in several markets. To lend the small SUV more appeal, the Japanese company has introduced a hybrid derivate in the USA.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO