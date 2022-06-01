Teen Charged With Making Terroristic Threat Toward Westbury High School, Police Say

Westbury High School Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A teenager is facing charges on Long Island after allegedly making a threat toward his high school, police announced.

In Westbury, a spokesperson for the Nassau County Police Department announced that an 18-year-old high school student was arrested after “expressing his desire to conduct a violent act towards students and faculty members.”

According to police, staff at the Westbury High School were made aware of the alleged threat and administrators notified the Old Westbury Police Department, which launched an investigation in coordination with police in Nassau County.

The spokesperson said that “a thorough investigation was conducted,” which led to the arrest of Westbury resident Oketa Orlando Blair, Jr., who was taken into custody without incident.

It is unclear what threat was made toward the school.

Blair was charged with aggravated harassment and making a terroristic threat, police said. An Extreme Risk Protection Order was also granted by a judge preventing the teen from purchasing any firearms.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, June 1 at First District Court in Hempstead.

