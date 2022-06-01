ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westbury, NY

Teen Charged With Making Terroristic Threat Toward Westbury High School, Police Say

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16HUzo_0fwsUBRV00
Westbury High School Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A teenager is facing charges on Long Island after allegedly making a threat toward his high school, police announced.

In Westbury, a spokesperson for the Nassau County Police Department announced that an 18-year-old high school student was arrested after “expressing his desire to conduct a violent act towards students and faculty members.”

According to police, staff at the Westbury High School were made aware of the alleged threat and administrators notified the Old Westbury Police Department, which launched an investigation in coordination with police in Nassau County.

The spokesperson said that “a thorough investigation was conducted,” which led to the arrest of Westbury resident Oketa Orlando Blair, Jr., who was taken into custody without incident.

It is unclear what threat was made toward the school.

Blair was charged with aggravated harassment and making a terroristic threat, police said. An Extreme Risk Protection Order was also granted by a judge preventing the teen from purchasing any firearms.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, June 1 at First District Court in Hempstead.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

15-Year-Old Threatened Violence At Commack School, Police Say

A 15-year-old Long Island boy is accused of making threats against a school in Commack. The teen was arrested after he allegedly threatened violence against Commack Middle School during an Instagram Live session Tuesday, May 31, Suffolk County Police said. He’s now facing charges of making a terrorist threat and...
COMMACK, NY
TBR News Media

Teen arrested for Commack school threat

Suffolk County Police on June 3 arrested a teenager after he made a threat on social media regarding a school in Commack. A 15-year-old made a threat on Instagram Live on May 31 threatening violence at Commack Middle School, located at 700 Vanderbilt Parkway. Following an investigation, Second Squad detectives,...
COMMACK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westbury, NY
County
Nassau County, NY
City
Hempstead, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
Westbury, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terroristic Threat#Police#The Westbury High School#First District Court
PIX11

Police arrest alleged accomplice in Long Island rape, burglary case

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged for his alleged role in an April 19 break-in and sexual assault incident on Long Island. The teen was charged with first-degree burglary. A 14-year-old was previously arrested for his alleged role in the incident. According to police, the two teens allegedly […]
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Daily Voice

Duo Busted With Stolen Gun, Vehicle In New Rochelle, Police Say

Two suspects are facing charges in Westchester after being busted with a stolen gun in an allegedly stolen vehicle, police said. In New Rochelle, the Westchester County Police Real Time Crime Center alerted police in the city shortly before 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1 to a reportedly stolen car that was entering their jurisdiction from I-95.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

GUILTY: Sussex County Man Kicked, Headlocked Cop, Tried To Steal Gun During Theft Arrest

A Sussex County man admitted in court to kicking, headlocking, and attempting to bite and disarm police who were arresting him for driving a stolen car, authorities announced. Michael A. Liska, 29, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, obstruction, attempt to disarm a police officer, and DWI, Sussex County Prosecutor Francis A. Koch said in a release on Thursday, June 2.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
285K+
Followers
44K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy