ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, NM

Search & rescue dogs stolen in New Mexico

By George Stockburger, Nexstar Media Wire, Daniel Hamburg
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s4JNN_0fwsUAYm00

CARLSBAD, N.M. ( WHTM ) — Police are looking for three search and rescue dogs stolen from a New Mexico woman earlier this month.

Dr. Kim Lark is alleging her estranged husband Jon Green stole her car and three dogs two and a half weeks ago in Carlsbad, New Mexico. She was at a hospice meeting where she’s gone every Thursday morning for the past 10 years. That’s when she heard her dogs barking.

Big announcement: KFOR’s Emily Sutton is expecting

“I jumped up. I ran out of the building. And I saw my car backing up with my dogs barking and then speeding away with a small SUV following it,” Lark said.

She says all three dogs, Zero, Storm and Felony are certified search and rescue animals.

According to the Texas Association for Crime Stoppers, Green is wanted out of New Mexico for 10 felonies including the car theft of Lark’s red 2015 Ford Expedition with the dogs. He’s considered armed and dangerous.

BIRTH CERTIFICATE BATTLE: Sperm donor petitions court for custody of baby boy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S7LAV_0fwsUAYm00

“It’s really disturbing. And when he broke in and took my car keys he also took my mom and dad’s checkbook. So he’s been forging checks all over the –I don’t even know where– the United States,” Lark said.

“Felony is eight. Storm is seven. Zero is four. And they go to work with me every day at the office. My patients miss them. I miss them terribly,” Lark said.

Police: Several people injured after being shot by pellet gun in OKC

Felony was trained at Penn Vet Working Dog Center in Philadelphia to find victims who may be alive.

“She’s very special. She really didn’t like the police program. She didn’t like to bite people. She didn’t like the guns. But she’s a perfect search and rescue dog,” Lark said.

The missing dogs are also causing a problem for local officials working to find victims or someone who may be lost. Without Zero and Storm, there are no cadaver dogs in her area.

5-year-old killed in UTV accident

“A call went out last week, and local law enforcement was looking for a cadaver dog,” Lark said.

There’s a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the return of all three dogs. The dogs are considered valuable because of the countless hours of work that goes into training them.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Where are the boys? The tragic disappearance of 2 children from California

The sun had sunk below the horizon and temperatures were dropping when Orrin and Orson West were reported missing from their California City home Dec. 21, 2020. After a desperate, fruitless search by police and volunteers, law enforcement started to investigate their adoptive parents, who now face charges in their presumed murders. But the boys' bodies were never found.
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
KFOR

Texas fugitive fatally shot after family of 5 killed

A convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month was shot dead by law enforcement late Thursday after he killed a family of five and stole their truck from a rural weekend cabin, a Texas prison system spokesman said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
Carlsbad, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Carlsbad, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Dog#Search And Rescue Dog#Hospice#Guns#Whtm#Green#Ford#Okc Felony
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFOR

Details released after Oklahoma City homeless survey

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say more than 1,300 people were experiencing homelessness when Oklahoma City conducted the annual Point in Time Count. The community conducted the count of the homeless population on March 3. In all, 1,339 people were counted, which is down from 1,573 in 2020. Due...
KFOR

KFOR

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy