A Funeral for “Whiteness”?

With support from many Suffieldians, an interested neighbor has persuaded the Connecticut State Preservation Council to take action toward preventing the demolition of an old tobacco shed that stood in the way of an intended house construction project on North Main Street, the Stonegate housing subdivision. This project includes three existing houses and about a dozen new ones, including one fronting on North Main. Klaire Bielonko, who lives a half mile south of the shed (a.k..a. barn) and would like to preserve the historic character of the town, began a campaign to fight the demolition. The demolition plan and her campaign have caused a good deal of activity on social media.

2 DAYS AGO