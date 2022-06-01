A Funeral for “Whiteness”?

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has noticed an uptick in flying insects this season. That’s why we decided to get answers from one local expert to find out if they’re seeing more bugs than in years past. We headed to American Pest Solutions in Agawam, where...
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Springfield, The United Way of Pioneer Valley saluted a hometown hero Thursday. The organization honored Chirlane McCray, the former first lady of New York City, who is also a Springfield native. The United Way honored McCray during a...
BOSTON — A Massachusetts man got a surprise he will never forget while playing one of his favorite songs on a public piano in Boston. Sam Spencer was playing "Ophelia" by The Lumineers when someone walking by decided to stop and listen. That person just happened to be the man who wrote that musical arrangement, Jeremiah Fraites.
Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week. This week's Pet of the Week is Axel, a 6-year-old tan and white hound mix who...
ESSEX, Mass. — A unique battle is unfolding on the North Shore, and it involves a member of Boston’s own New Kids on the Block. The state’s largest land trust is suing singer and home improvement show host Jonathan Knight, claiming he’s trying to develop land he owns in ways that violate the restrictions on the land.
"These last six months have been the absolute strangest i could ever have imagined." Despite a tough year, Alicia Witt is counting her blessings. On May 25, the Worcester native and actress announced she that she was recovering from a unilateral mastectomy. “These last six months have been the absolute...
SPRINGFIELD - The Dakin Humane Society announced Wednesday it has received a $250,000 grant that will be used to create a pet health center at its Union Street animal shelter in the South End. The new center will offer veterinary care for cats and dogs and non-emergency services, including physicals,...
As we are gearing up for the warmer weather, local Berkshire residents and visitors are looking forward to attending a fabulous concert at Tanglewood as the venue in "Lovely Lenox" is finally opening it's doors to patrons for the first time since the height of that dreaded COVID-19 pandemic. Officials have pulled all the stops in bringing an A-list of performers to kick off the summer season as you will want to get your tickets without further delay because they expect sell-outs in more ways than one.
The fact of the matter is that seafood – including fish – does not travel, and the best, most flavorsome seafood dishes will be found near the source: on the coast. There are no finer or fresher fish or seafood restaurants than those found within the proximity of New England’s beautiful coastline, from Connecticut through Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and on up to Maine.
We're getting into the season where summer activities will be in full swing and there are plenty of these activities to do in Berkshire County. Whether it's swimming, hiking, camping, or being involved in a number of sports, Berkshire County summers are in a word, FUN! You can partake in these activities all throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Williamstown, North Adams, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, Stockbridge, and everywhere in between.
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield EMT has accomplished her lifelong dream of performing on the TV show “So You Think You Can Dance” with many inspirations along the way. Zyiasia Knighton, a 19 year old Springfield native, is a student at Bay Path University on the pre-med...
With support from many Suffieldians, an interested neighbor has persuaded the Connecticut State Preservation Council to take action toward preventing the demolition of an old tobacco shed that stood in the way of an intended house construction project on North Main Street, the Stonegate housing subdivision. This project includes three existing houses and about a dozen new ones, including one fronting on North Main. Klaire Bielonko, who lives a half mile south of the shed (a.k..a. barn) and would like to preserve the historic character of the town, began a campaign to fight the demolition. The demolition plan and her campaign have caused a good deal of activity on social media.
The owners of Houlden Farm plan to construct a sound barrier to dampen noise complaints from neighbors who support the agri-business but hate the idea of another summer of live music at the farm’s Sunflower Shanty. Owner Trevor Houlden told the Select Board Tuesday that he experimented with sound...
WORCESTER — Police set up crime scene tape outside the Worcester Art Museum Friday morning.
Investigators wore foot coverings as they inspected an exterior stairwell on the Lancaster Street side of the museum.
Police said they were investigating a death that did not appear to be suspicious.
The case remains under investigation.
A Pittsfield man is facing multiple charges after allegedly perpetrating a huge contracting scam in which he fraudulently collected more than $400,000 from unwitting victims. 48 separate indictments were obtained... According to a video posted by Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington on Wednesday, her office has obtained indictments in what...
Grafton resident Jen Vacca called on the Select Board to condemn white supremacist speech, citing both the recent mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket and social media posts from members of what she termed as “a local hate group.”. Vacca, a vocal civil rights advocate, suggested that the board...
One thing that many people including myself look forward to each day is lunch. Working in radio in the Berkshires, particularly a morning shift, I don't usually take a lunch break as I just wait to go to my home in Pittsfield and eat there. That routine works for me. However, even though it's not technically lunch, I do take a break during the morning hours to grab a snack and refresh.
DEDHAM, Mass. — It wasn’t smoke or fog that you were seeing. Giant clouds of green pollen swept through some Massachusetts communities on Tuesday. A backdoor cold front brought an abrupt wind shift and a temperature dip, sending clouds of pollen into the sky over the Greater Boston area.
BOSTON — The number of counties at risk of “high” levels of COVID-19 community spread has dropped in Massachusetts. New data from the Centers for Disease Control show five counties remain “high:” Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, Barnstable, and Franklin. Seven counties, including Worcester, Essex, Plymouth, and...
