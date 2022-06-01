Two Women Killed In Wrong-Way, Head-On Haddam Crash

The area of the crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

State Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal wrong-way driver crash that killed two Connecticut women and seriously injured a man.

The crash took place on Route 82 in the Middlesex County town of Haddam on Tuesday, May 31, said the Connecticut State Police.

A 2022 Ford E-350 was traveling westbound in the left land on the Route 82 connector in the town of Haddam when it was hit head-on by a 2007 Toyota Highlander that was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane on the connector, according to state police.

Both vehicles received disabling damage, state police said.

Tyreek Woods, age 20, of Haddam, was transported to Middlesex Hospital for suspected injuries by EMS ground, state police said.

His passenger, identified as Lamar Mazyck, age 20, also of Haddam, was transported by Lifestar to Hartford Hospital for serious injuries, police said.

The driver of the Toyota, Patricia Tucker, age 82, of New Haven, was airlifted to Hartford Hospital where she died, state police added.

Her passenger, 84-year-old Berthina McNair, age 84, of East Haven was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The accident is still under investigation, no enforcement action has been taken.

If anyone witnessed this accident or has information regarding this accident please contact Trooper Thomas Rochette at Troop F in Westbrook at (860)-399-2100.

