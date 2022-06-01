ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddam, CT

Two Women Killed In Wrong-Way, Head-On Haddam Crash

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YoAiA_0fwsT4JS00
The area of the crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

State Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal wrong-way driver crash that killed two Connecticut women and seriously injured a man.

The crash took place on Route 82 in the Middlesex County town of Haddam on Tuesday, May 31, said the Connecticut State Police.

A 2022 Ford E-350 was traveling westbound in the left land on the Route 82 connector in the town of Haddam when it was hit head-on by a 2007 Toyota Highlander that was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane on the connector, according to state police.

Both vehicles received disabling damage, state police said.

Tyreek Woods, age 20, of Haddam, was transported to Middlesex Hospital for suspected injuries by EMS ground, state police said.

His passenger, identified as Lamar Mazyck, age 20, also of Haddam, was transported by Lifestar to Hartford Hospital for serious injuries, police said.

The driver of the Toyota, Patricia Tucker, age 82, of New Haven, was airlifted to Hartford Hospital where she died, state police added.

Her passenger, 84-year-old Berthina McNair, age 84, of East Haven was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The accident is still under investigation, no enforcement action has been taken.

If anyone witnessed this accident or has information regarding this accident please contact Trooper Thomas Rochette at Troop F in Westbrook at (860)-399-2100.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 3

Related
WTNH

Two-car crash closes Route 44 in Barkhamstead

BARKHAMSTED, Conn. (WTNH) – A two-car crash closed Route 44 and Old Farms Road in Barkhamsted late Thursday night. Connecticut State Police were on scene soon after the accident providing care to the occupants. At 10:51 p.m., responders from Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Department were then dispatched. A total of five ambulances were sent, with […]
BARKHAMSTED, CT
hk-now.com

HVFC News: Fatal Head-On Crash & Three Connecticut River Incidents

(June 2, 2022)—Haddam Volunteer Fire Company wrapped up the month of May with three incidents on the Connecticut River and two more motor vehicle accidents, one of which involved two fatalities. On Memorial Day, May 30, Haddam Volunteer Fire Company responded to three incidents on the Connecticut River. At...
HADDAM, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
City
Haddam, CT
Local
Connecticut Cars
City
New Haven, CT
Haddam, CT
Accidents
Local
Connecticut Accidents
City
Westbrook, CT
Haddam, CT
Crime & Safety
City
East Haven, CT
WTNH

2 New Haven County teens charged after 5-mile pursuit

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield police arrested two New Haven County teens and seized two “ghost guns” after a lengthy pursuit of an alleged stolen vehicle Thursday. A Fairfield police officer spotted a vehicle on Black Rock Turnpike around 5:30 p.m. that had recently been reported stolen out of New Haven following a reported violent […]
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Look for Car That Fled Crash in South Windsor

Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a hit-and-run that happened Friday afternoon in South Windsor. Officials said the crash happened at about 12:05 p.m. at the intersection of Ellington Road, or Route 30, and Sullivan Avenue. The evading car is a silver SUV with front left side...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Eyewitness News

West Haven man killed in Tolland crash; troopers seek witnesses

TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - A man from West Haven was identified as the person killed in a crash in Tolland early Thursday morning. State police said Conor Patrick Pickering, 24, was driving west on Interstate 84 just before the exit 68 off ramp just after 5:10 a.m. They said Pickering...
TOLLAND, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hartford Hospital#Traffic Accident#Ems
WTNH

Two injured in Hartford stabbing

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were injured in a Hartford shooting Friday morning, police said. The Hartford Police Department responded to Webster Street for a report of a female stabbed. At the scene, officers located both a man and woman with serious stab injuries. Both were transported to an area hospital for treatment. While […]
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Teen Driver Rear-Ends Cement Truck On Route 21

A teen driver was hospitalized after rear-ending a cement truck on Route 21, authorities said. A 17-year-old driver was behind the wheel of a Hyundai when he rear-ended a cement truck on Route 21 in Nutley on Friday, May 27, police said. The driver went unconscious and was taken to...
NUTLEY, NJ
Eyewitness News

Tow truck drivers mourn driver killed on-duty

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Today tow truck drivers from around the state gathered to pay tribute to a fellow truck driver who was killed recently while helping a motorist change a tire. They say this is yet another example of the dangers tow truck drivers face on the roads. Drivers...
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
WTNH

Man charged in Evergreen Ave. murder in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police have arrested a man in connection to a Hartford shooting that left one woman dead and one in critical condition. On Feb. 7 around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to an apartment on Evergreen Avenue for the report of someone needing medical attention. When they arrived, officers located a woman […]
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Woman Airlifted After I-84 Crash In Vernon, Police Say

A woman was airlifted to an area hospital in critical condition after losing control of her vehicle and rear-ending a vehicle parked on the side of I-84 in Connecticut, state police said. Tolland County resident Aubria Scallon, of Vernon, age 39, was driving east on I-84 when she began to...
VERNON, CT
Daily Voice

GOTCHA! Manhunt Nets Two After Paramus Resident Confronts Home Burglar

A burglar who was confronted by a Paramus homeowner after entering an occupied residence Friday morning was captured by police a short time later, authorities confirmed. Alqadir Ward, 26, of East Orange was nabbed by Paramus and Washington Township police as he tried to hide in bushes along the Garden State Parkway shortly after 8 a.m., Paramus Police Capt. Frank Scott said.
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
285K+
Followers
44K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy