ANSONIA — Police said they have arrested a 17-year-old suspect in the killing of Johnny Class, a 20-year-old Stratford man gunned down in a shooting earlier this spring. Monteral Crews, of Ansonia, was charged with murder, felony murder and criminal attempt at first-degree robbery, Ansonia police said Thursday. Crews was also charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery and carrying a pistol without a permit, police said. He was held on $1.5 million bond.

ANSONIA, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO