Stack Collection offers raw yet refined contemporary furniture pieces and everyday objects

You might not be a Naruto or anime fan, but you still have to give Realme mad props for its manufacturing trick. Smartphones have become so important to our daily lives that they are pretty much extensions and expressions of ourselves. Sometimes, you can tell a lot about a person based on the phone they’re using, especially if the devices are adorned with accessories or decals showing off their preferences. There are plenty of ways to customize a smartphone, and there’s an almost endless supply of cases and themes catering to different fandoms, but there’s still something to be said when a phone maker officially creates a special edition for a specific franchise, especially when that manufacturer bends over backward to create that special design, just like what Realme did for the Limited Naruto Edition of the GT Neo 3.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO