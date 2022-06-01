ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

70 missing children found by Texas authorities

By Nexstar Media Wire, Caitlyn Shelton
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44BxKj_0fwsRkB100

( NewsNation ) — Seventy missing children have been found following a three-week operation by authorities in West Texas.

Homeland Security Investigations out of El Paso, the Texas Department of Public Safety and multiple other federal, states and local investigators recovered the children as part of “Operation Lost Souls” from the end of April through mid-May.

According to HSI, the missing children ranged in age from 10-17 and included victims of sex trafficking and physical and sexual abuse. The agency says many of the children were runaways.

Funeral services to begin Tuesday for Texas school shooting victims

Authorities reported recovering the majority of the children in West Texas but found some in the Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex as well as Colorado and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

“Operation Lost Souls exemplifies Homeland Security Investigations’ commitment to protecting the public from crimes of victimization. In this case, we are looking out for our children — our community’s most precious resource,” said HSI El Paso Deputy Special Agent in Charge Taekuk Cho. “HSI is committed to continue working with our law enforcement partners to locate, recover and help missing children heal, while ensuring that perpetrators are held responsible for these heinous crimes and brought to justice.”

HSI says different agencies have provided victim services and counseling to the children and their families since the results of the investigation were announced on May 25, which coincided with National Missing Children’s Day.

Special Agent in Charge Taekuk Cho urges anyone with information about a human trafficking victim or information about this type of crime to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Man, Convicted By Dad’s Testimony, Is Now Free

This is a happy and sad story all at the same time. Ronnell Johnson Was Convicted Because His Dad Wanted A Plea Deal. Earlier this week, Ronnell Johnson walked out of the Washtenaw County Jail after spending the last 14 years incarcerated. In 2008 he was convicted of robbing a Ypsilanti Township car wash and was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison. Johnson, who has maintained his innocence the whole time, has had his case dismissed and is free.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Deadly crashes reach 16-year record high in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - In nearly every category, deaths in crashes have increased significantly, according to the Michigan State Police. “June, July, August are by far our biggest months for traffic crashes and fatal traffic crashes,” Genesee County Sheriff’s Sgt. Nicholas Walleman said. With all the bells and...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
103.3 WKFR

Michigan Cop Delivers Food After Arresting Uber Eats Driver

The question is, do you tip law enforcement when they deliver your food?. One thing many people love about ordering food thru an app like Uber Eats is the ability to track the delivery. You can watch your food get closer to your location in real-time. It had to be strange for the customer in Trenton, Michigan who was waiting on their lunch from Qdoba last Thursday. They likely saw that the delivery driver stopped a few minutes away. The driver's location probably just sat there for quite a while. Then, a police officer is knocking at the door holding a bag of Qdoba.
TRENTON, MI
CBS Chicago

Video shows Florida parasailing accident that left Schaumburg woman dead, boys injured

MARATHON, Fla. (CBS) -- New video was released Wednesday of the parasailing accident in Florida that killed a Schaumburg mother. The video was taken by fisherman John Callion, and please be warned that it is graphic. It appears to show victim Supraja Alaparthi and her son and nephew being dragged through the water.Alaparthi, 33, died in the crash. Her son Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, and nephew Vishant Sadda, 9, were both injured. An accident report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said severe weather was a factor. Shortly after the three victims were in flight, a strong gust of...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
The Ann Arbor News

Police find kidnapped Michigan woman in Ohio hotel room after 12-hour standoff with suspect

ST. CLAIR, MI — A Michigan woman allegedly kidnapped by her estranged ex has been found alive in Ohio, following a nearly 12-hour standoff between her abductor and police. About 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 55-year-old Carol D. Durand was kidnapped from a residence in the 5200 block of Pointe Drive in East China Township, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies issued an advisory describing Durand’s 52-year-old ex as the suspect, stating he had assaulted a 47-year-old man in the residence’s driveway and also injured Durand before fleeing with her in a black 2007 Honda Accord.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#West Texas#Sex Trafficking
WILX-TV

Lansing police seek 14-year-old boy missing since mid-May

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy who has gone missing. According to authorities, Brendan Travis Jaquette was last seen near the intersection of Anchor Court and Ambler Street in Holt about three weeks ago. Police said his family reported him as a runaway. Jacquette is...
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
95.3 MNC

One person killed in crash, Michigan’s Constantine Township

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Michigan’s Constantine Township. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department says that a 20 year-old Dowagiac man was pronounced dead at the scene on Youngs Prairie Road. It’s believed the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday when the vehicle...
DOWAGIAC, MI
Metro News

Michigan man’s body pulled from river in Barbour County

ARDEN, W.Va. — A Michigan man is dead after drowning in the Tygart Valley River in Barbour County. Tyreon Terrell Jackson Thompson, 18, of Detroit, Mich., jumped into the water off Moats Falls near Arden just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, but never came back up, according to Barbour County Sheriff Brett Carpenter.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WLNS

WLNS

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy