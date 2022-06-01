Albert J. Gogel Jr., 91, Mariah Hill

Ruth Ann Brown, 62, of Dale, passed away on December 30, 2021. Ruth was born on January 16, 1959, to Charles A. and Berniece J. Brown. Left to cherish her memory are her partner of 27 years, John Elliott of Dale; her daughters, Tina Jo (Vince) Kessinger of Owensboro, Kentucky and Jennifer (Nick Vaal) Eger of St. Anthony; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; John’s children, Jayna (Rich) Garza and Tyler (Brooke) Elliott; John’s two grandchildren; sisters, Alice Martinez of Newburgh, Thelma (Leo) Kaetzel of Lenox, Iowa, Helen (James) Rudolph of Jasper and Patricia (George) Price of Lynn Heaven, Florida; brother, Charles “Chuck” (Donna) Brown, Jr. of Dale; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

DALE, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO