Albert J. Gogel Jr., 91, Mariah Hill

duboiscountyfreepress.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlbert J. Gogel Jr., 91, of Mariah Hill, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. Albert was born November 3, 1930 in Mariah Hill to Albert Sr. and Blanche (Hollander) Gogel. He was united in marriage to Mary Louise Scherzer on June...

www.duboiscountyfreepress.com

duboiscountyfreepress.com

Alvin “Al” Richard Schwartz, 91 ½, Worthington, Ind.

Alvin “Al” Richard Schwartz, 91-and-a-half, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022. He was surrounded by family in his final days and passed peacefully to his eternal home after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Al was born September 30, 1930, in Huntingburg. He was the son of Alvin...
WORTHINGTON, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Joseph A. Stuffle, 71, Jasper

Joseph A. Stuffle, 71, of Jasper, passed away at 1:34 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at home. Joseph was born in Odon on August 18, 1950, to Calvin and Grace (Dove) Stuffle. He was a graduate of Odon High School and a United States Army veteran. He owned Artistic...
JASPER, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Ruth Ann Brown, 62, Dale

Ruth Ann Brown, 62, of Dale, passed away on December 30, 2021. Ruth was born on January 16, 1959, to Charles A. and Berniece J. Brown. Left to cherish her memory are her partner of 27 years, John Elliott of Dale; her daughters, Tina Jo (Vince) Kessinger of Owensboro, Kentucky and Jennifer (Nick Vaal) Eger of St. Anthony; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; John’s children, Jayna (Rich) Garza and Tyler (Brooke) Elliott; John’s two grandchildren; sisters, Alice Martinez of Newburgh, Thelma (Leo) Kaetzel of Lenox, Iowa, Helen (James) Rudolph of Jasper and Patricia (George) Price of Lynn Heaven, Florida; brother, Charles “Chuck” (Donna) Brown, Jr. of Dale; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
DALE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Kenneth Craig announces retirement from longtime Huntingburg business

Kenneth W. Craig, CPA, of Craig & Lange, PC, has announced his retirement after 50 years in business. A 1961 graduate from Huntingburg High School, Ken decided to continue his academic career in accounting at Indiana State University where he obtained his Bachelor’s degree. Ken first started his accounting...
HUNTINGBURG, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Faith and family lead couple into new adventure

Stacy Lindauer loves hearing the laughter of caregivers and residents at BeeHive Home in Huntingburg. In those moments, she knows they are accomplishing the vision she and her husband, Shane, had for the new assisted living facility they opened in February. While neither expected ever to operate a home that...
HUNTINGBURG, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Thermwood announces scholarship award renewals

Thermwood announced four $2,000 renewal scholarships awarded to dependents of associates. Olivia Lopez is the daughter of Daniel and Tena Lopez of Holland. She is a graduate of Southridge High School. She has been a member of the National Honor Society, Business Professionals of America, Freshman Mentor Program, Christian Motorcyclists Association, and tennis team. She is also passionate about creative writing. She plans to major in Forensic Science at Maryville University in the fall.
HOLLAND, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Jasper crosswalk mural work to partially close intersections

The Jasper Street Department has scheduled partial closures at intersections for work on the crosswalk murals. Here are the dates and locations. June 3 through June 5 – east side of Mill Street at East Fourth Street. June 4 through June 6 – west side of Jackson Street at...
JASPER, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Heartland Half Marathon route tours Huntingburg

Announcing the New Huntingburg Route for the 10th Annual Heartland Half Marathon, 5K, Team Challenge and Kids Fun Run. Huntingburg – On Saturday, September 3, 2022, the Heartland Half Marathon-5K Team Challenge & Kids Fun run will happen in a new location, Huntingburg. With the new location for the...
HUNTINGBURG, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Greulich running for Dubois County Council District 1 seat

Craig M. Greulich announced his bid to continue serving on the Dubois County Council for District 1, which includes Boone, Harbison, and Madison townships as well as part of Bainbridge. Greulich is running on the Republican ticket. The 51-year-old Ireland resident graduated from Jasper High School and from Vincennes University...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Dubois County Boots & Bulls rodeo and concert this Saturday

The 2nd annual Dubois County Boots & Bulls will be held this Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Dubois County Fair Grounds, 4157 S. State Road 162. Tickets are available here. The gates at the Dubois County Boots and Bulls event will open at 4 pm EDT on Saturday, June 4th. The rodeo will start at 5 pm EDT, with No Fences, a Garth Brooks tribute band starting at 7 pm.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Huntingburg Farmers Market opens on Saturday

The Huntingburg Farmers Market will be kicking off Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Market Street Park and run through October. Open from 7 to 11 a.m., the weekly market features produce and products from local farmers and artisans. Special Activities are also planned weekly and live music will be played from 9 to 11 a.m. This Saturday includes tractors on display from Hopf Equipment.
HUNTINGBURG, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Jasper Chamber seeking nominations for 2022 President’s Community Excellence Award

The Jasper Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2022 President’s Community Excellence Award. The award is presented annually by the president of the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. The presentation is made to an individual who has contributed generously of his or her time, talents, or resources to the Jasper community.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Jasper Community Arts announces 2022-23 performing arts season

Jasper Community Arts unveiled the artists featured as part of its upcoming 2022-2023 performance season. Twelve performances will be showcased, most occurring at the Jasper Arts Center, with a few presented at the historic Astra Theatre. JCA’s 2022-2023 season will run from September 2022 through April 2023. Patrons who had purchased tickets in previous seasons should expect to receive a season guide in the mail in a couple of weeks.
JASPER, IN

