ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

70 missing children found by Texas authorities

By Caitlyn Shelton, Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H92ew_0fwsRMBh00

( NewsNation ) — Seventy missing children have been found following a three-week operation by authorities in West Texas.

Homeland Security Investigations out of El Paso, the Texas Department of Public Safety and multiple other federal, states and local investigators recovered the children as part of “Operation Lost Souls” from the end of April through mid-May.

According to HSI, the missing children ranged in age from 10-17 and included victims of sex trafficking and physical and sexual abuse. The agency says many of the children were runaways.

Funerals begin for Texas high school shooting victims

Authorities reported recovering the majority of the children in West Texas but found some in the Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex as well as Colorado and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

“Operation Lost Souls exemplifies Homeland Security Investigations’ commitment to protecting the public from crimes of victimization. In this case, we are looking out for our children — our community’s most precious resource,” said HSI El Paso Deputy Special Agent in Charge Taekuk Cho. “HSI is committed to continue working with our law enforcement partners to locate, recover and help missing children heal, while ensuring that perpetrators are held responsible for these heinous crimes and brought to justice.”

HSI says different agencies have provided victim services and counseling to the children and their families since the results of the investigation were announced on May 25, which coincided with National Missing Children’s Day.

Special Agent in Charge Taekuk Cho urges anyone with information about a human trafficking victim or information about this type of crime to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
City
Dallas, TX
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
City
West, TX
West, TX
Crime & Safety
KSN News

Where are the boys? The tragic disappearance of 2 children from California

The sun had sunk below the horizon and temperatures were dropping when Orrin and Orson West were reported missing from their California City home Dec. 21, 2020. After a desperate, fruitless search by police and volunteers, law enforcement started to investigate their adoptive parents, who now face charges in their presumed murders. But the boys' bodies were never found.
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#West Texas#Funerals
KSN News

Cheeses sold in Kansas grocery stores recalled

Many cheese products are being recalled due to the potential of Listeria contamination on Thursday, as reported by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Paris Brothers Inc. in Kansas City, Missouri, has issued a voluntary limited recall of the following items: Cottonwood River Cheddar D’amir Brie Double Crème French Brie Milton Prairie Breeze White Cheddar […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSN News

Some Kansas small businesses to receive $50 million in COVID relief

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new bill signed by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly intends to give $50 million in financial relief to small businesses who were impacted by COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021. House Bill 2136 was signed in Topeka on Thursday and allows a property tax refund to businesses that lost money in 2020 […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy