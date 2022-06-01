ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari Tells All In Rare Interview: Trainer Wants To Be 'A Young Father,' Discusses Miscarriage & Their Day-To-Day Lives

By Jaclyn Roth
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rRvt9_0fwsRCMR00
MEGA

Once Britney Spears revealed she was pregnant with her third child — her first with fiancé Sam Asghari — fans couldn't help but send the singer, 40, well-wishes. Unfortunately, in May, the two lost their baby . Despite the tragedy, the fitness trainer, 28, is keeping his head high.

“It's just part of life. But I do want to be a young father," he told GQ in a rare tell-all interview. "It's just always, that's just the joy of life, I think, is procreation. And that's just a next step. Yeah.”

When asked how he and the blonde beauty have been coping , he explained, “We're positive about it. It's something that happens to a lot of people. And one beautiful thing that I heard was when the baby's ready, it'll come. So that was a beautiful thing somebody had said was, it's a common process and the female body is just so amazing, and just the human body in general is so beautiful that it heals itself. And that when the baby's ready it'll be the right time.”

The handsome hunk also revealed some interesting tidbits about his relationship with Spears — the two met on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video six years ago.

“I'm not a house husband,” he declared of their lifestyle. “I'm a normal person. So I do a lot of shopping because sometimes I require specific things when it comes to diet. I don't want to spend $200 on something that I can buy for $60. I am careful with money because I do want to build a future for my children. If you came to this country, you came with a purpose. You don't come here to goof around.”

BRITNEY SPEARS HINTS AT TUMULTUOUS PAST BY POSTING CRYPTIC QUOTE ABOUT 'TRUSTING GOD'

Asghari also shared that he and Spears "don't have a joint account."

"I live off of lettuce and rice and coffee. That comes out to like $16 a day so I can take care of that myself ,” he said. “We do travel a lot and I am dating a girl that's very expensive, she has an expensive taste, but I do try to incorporate my lifestyle to her as well, and if it was up to me, we would cut down on the traveling and stay at a much cheaper hotel, and we would probably live off of $60 a day. Because that's what I can afford, yeah.”

Though Spears is worth around $60 million, Asghari doesn't think about her having a lot more in the bank than he does. "I think it's a normal lifestyle and it's not about money. You can live a lifestyle off that, but you have to be fair and square," he stated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zt1Fh_0fwsRCMR00
MEGA

After the "Toxic" songstress' conservatorship came to an end, Asghari proposed at home, so he could keep the whole thing a surprise.

BRITNEY SPEARS RECALLS LIFE LESSON FROM ESTRANGED DAD JAMIE

“We do have videos of it but that's only for our eyes ," he shared. “I didn't tell anybody to be honest with you. I didn't want anybody to know and anybody to interfere in any way whatsoever so it was between me and her.”

The wedding date is set, but he is staying mum about any major details! “It was the humbleness that attracted me,” he recalled of meeting Spears. “She was very humble and she had a beautiful soul.”

Comments / 4

Related
The Independent

Sam Asghari explains why Britney Spears’ engagement ring is delicate and slams ‘free’ rings for celebrities

Sam Asghari has slammed the idea of getting a big, “free” engagement ring for celebrities and has defended the delicate piece of jewelry that he designed for his fiancée, Britney Spears.The 28-year-old personal trainer discussed his engagement during an interview with GQ, recalling how he and Spears bought each other Rolex watches in honour of it. However, he acknowledged how the one thing he struggled with was finding her the right ring.After going over options with his sisters, Asghari said he realised that he wanted to get Spears something delicate that came “from [his] heart,” before criticising the concept of...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Baring It All! Fans Go Wild Over Britney Spears' Risqué Photoshop Fail

Britney Spears confused fans with her latest nude snap. The pop sensation, 40, took to Instagram on Thursday, May 19, to share one of her infamous naked photos while showing off her stunning figure. However, fans noticed something was off about the picture. "GOOD my ass MURICA 💋 🍑 !!!" Spears captioned the x-rated snap of herself opening a slightly curved door while staring into the camera. BRITNEY SPEARS PERFORMS HEARTBREAKING DANCE TO 'HALO' AFTER LOSING MIRACLE BABY"The door is bent?" one confused fan wrote about the seemingly altered snap while another jokingly added, "I love your curvy door 😂."...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Hannah Gosselin Reveals Where She & Mom Kate's Relationship Stands After Choosing To Live With Dad Jon

On good terms! The daughter of Jon and Kate Gosselin maintained her relationship with her mom is "pretty stable" while still living with her dad after their nasty divorce.Hannah Gosselin, who celebrated her 18th year around the sun on Tuesday, May 10, opened up about their mother-daughter dynamic in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, noting: "we text each other and call each other on an average basis.""She just, you know, wished me a happy birthday," Hannah told the outlet. "You know, told me she loved me and it was great. Like, an average birthday text."HANNAH GOSSELIN CELEBRATES 18TH BIRTHDAY BY...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Britney Spears
OK! Magazine

After Her Miscarriage, Britney Spears Gushes Over Bonding With A Baby She Met On Vacation

While most travelers rave over the food, drinks and downtime they enjoyed during a getaway, the highlight of Britney Spears' trip to Mexico was the little girl she met!On Instagram, the singer shared a video that recapped her and fiancé Sam Asgahri's vacation, showing her rolling around on the sand topless, exploring their surroundings, and most importantly, interacting with the adorable tot. The post comes less than a week after the 34-year-old revealed she suffered a miscarriage early on in her third pregnancy."I swear this baby 👶🏼 was unbelievable !!! Most babies that small are extremely guarded and if someone...
MUSIC
OK! Magazine

Dean McDermott Reunites With Ex-Wife Mary Jo Eustace As His Marriage To Tori Spelling Remains In Flux

Dean McDermott reunited with his ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, as his marriage to Tori Spelling remains up in the air. The actor, 55, reposted an Instagram Story from his son Jack, whom he shares with Eustace, this week. In the photos, the trio look like they are hanging out at a bar in San Francisco. "LOOK WHOS HERE!!!!" Jack captioned one of the photos. "Graduation San Fran style for @thejackmonty ! #proud #mom #graduation," she wrote in another photo. TORI SPELLING'S SEXY NEW LOOK HAS BOOSTED HER CONFIDENCE, MOTHER-OF-FIVE 'ENJOYS PROVING SHE'S STILL GOT IT': SOURCEThe former flames were married...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Faith Hill Fights Back The Tears Discussing The Gut-Wrenching Death Of Elsa In ‘1883’ Finale: “I Can’t Imagine Not Being With My Child In Their Final Moments”

When actors spend a number of months filming a show or movie together, the characters they portray begin to become a part of them, as they invest so much time into the role. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have both been very vocal about how much their portrayals of James and Margaret Dutton on 1883 have impacted them, along with a number of other actors on the show.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Fiance#Fitness Trainer#Miscarriage#Slumber Party
OK! Magazine

Ashley Olsen Was 'Nervous' About Potentially Being Called To The Stand Amid Johnny Depp Trial, Source Claims: 'Total Nightmare'

The Johnny Depp trial is finally winding down, but Ashley Olsen, who apparently used to see the actor in the past, was potentially going to be involved, a source claimed. During Amber Heard's testimony, she claimed that Depp cheated on her shortly after their 2015 wedding with a woman he had an "on-off" relationship with, and it looks like she was talking about the childhood star. WHAT DID SHE JUST SAY? FIVE TIMES AMBER HEARD CONFUSED THE PUBLIC IN COURT DURING JOHNNY DEPP TRIAL: PHOTOS"They take their privacy very seriously," an insider told Star magazine of Ashley and her twin,...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Who Is Kelly Osbourne's Baby Daddy Sid Wilson? What To Know About Her Musician Boyfriend

On Thursday, May 12, Kelly Osbourne and boyfriend Sid Wilson announced they were expecting their first child together by posting a sonogram on their Instagram pages. The exciting news came as a shock to some fans, as the two have only been dating since January, but the parents-to-be have actually known each other for over two decades!According to reports, the two first met back in 1999, as Wilson's metal band Slipknot was touring with the 37-year-old Fashion Police alum's rockstar dad, Ozzy Osbourne.Wilson, 45, acts as a DJ for the iconic group, though he also plays the piano and keyboard....
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice-T Snaps Thirst Traps For Coco Austin On Their Bahamas Vacation

Ice-T is fulfilling his duties as Coco Austin's Instagram husband on their family vacation. As Hollywood Life reports, the couple has been on a trip to the Bahamas with their 6-year-old daughter Chanel, sharing plenty of social media content with their friends and fans, although some of it has raised more eyebrows than intended.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiancé: Liz updates fans on her relationship with Ed in 2022

After their bumpy ride on 90 Day Fiancé, fans of the show are wondering if Ed and Liz are still together in 2022. Big Ed is nothing short of a reality TV icon. He is known for his controversial behaviour on 90 Day Fiancé, as viewers have joined him on his journey to finding love.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Davenport Journal

“Half of my jaw had been eaten away before anyone took me seriously”, Woman said doctors removed all her teeth and her jaw had to be replaced 3 times after she was diagnosed with osteomyelitis during a routine appointment

The 36-year-old woman said that doctors removed all her teeth and her jaw had to be replaced 3 times after her dentist spotted they were infected during a routine appointment. The former certified nursing assistant was diagnosed with osteomyelitis in her lower jaw which is an inflammation caused by an infection somewhere else in the body. The mother of two believes she developed the inflammation due to an infection in her tooth, caused by the root canal treatment. Luckily, all her medical procedures were covered by insurance. Now, she wants to share her story to help others suffering as a result of medical complications to feel less alone.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Star Claims Their Relationship Was Mostly Fake

Deavan Clegg has claimed that her relationship with Jihoon Lee on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way was 96% scripted in season 1 and only 50% authentic in season 2. When Clegg, a single mom in her 20s, met Jihoon, 27, through a dating app, she was barely 20. Lee flew from South Korea to the U.S. to meet her, and they went to a love hotel, only for Clegg to later become pregnant. Clegg spoke of how she was Lee's parents' worst fear due to her tattoos, being a single mom, and not having completed university.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
SheKnows

Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Aren't Thrilled About This Element of Their Mom's Relationship With Travis Barker

Click here to read the full article. Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker’s steamy PDA has been off the charts since they’ve started dating. While we’re not exactly mad about it (um, couple goals!), Kardashian’s children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7 — are really not on board with all the love and affection they’ve been witnessing between their mom and stepdad. In the May 19 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kardashian and Barker were engaging in one of their many usual make out sessions in front of all three kiddos. Penelope and Reign were in the middle of...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

‘I still have dreams’: Woman who ‘hasn’t sat down’ for 30 years fears her legs will ‘fail at any moment’

A woman who has not sat down in 30 years because of a debilitating condition which has fused her hips to their joints is terrified her legs will “fail at any moment” making it impossible for her to stand.Desperate to start specialist physiotherapy costing thousands of pounds, Joanna Klich, 32, last sat down as a toddler, but only remembers a life of standing or lying down, due to a rare genetic condition loosely diagnosed as spinal muscular atrophy, which weakens muscles and impairs movement, as well as central core disease, which does the same.Despite her limitations, until she was 21,...
HEALTH
OK! Magazine

Where Does Kate Gosselin Live Now? Inside The Mom-Of-8's Life After Leaving Reality TV

It's been quite a few years since Kate Gosselin last graced the small screen, and since stepping back from the spotlight, she's managed to maintain a relatively normal life.The star, 47, rose to fame in 2007 via her and ex-husband Jon Gosselin's TLC series, Jon & Kate Plus 8, which documented them as they tried to raise sextuplets and a pair of twins in a suburb of Pennsylvania.The spouses eventually divorced, and after the show wrapped in 2017, she starred in her own short-lived series, Kate Plus Date, where she tried to find a new romantic partner. After it went...
TROUTMAN, NC
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

59K+
Followers
1K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy