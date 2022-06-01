Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari Tells All In Rare Interview: Trainer Wants To Be 'A Young Father,' Discusses Miscarriage & Their Day-To-Day Lives

MEGA

Once Britney Spears revealed she was pregnant with her third child — her first with fiancé Sam Asghari — fans couldn't help but send the singer, 40, well-wishes. Unfortunately, in May, the two lost their baby . Despite the tragedy, the fitness trainer, 28, is keeping his head high.

“It's just part of life. But I do want to be a young father," he told GQ in a rare tell-all interview. "It's just always, that's just the joy of life, I think, is procreation. And that's just a next step. Yeah.”

When asked how he and the blonde beauty have been coping , he explained, “We're positive about it. It's something that happens to a lot of people. And one beautiful thing that I heard was when the baby's ready, it'll come. So that was a beautiful thing somebody had said was, it's a common process and the female body is just so amazing, and just the human body in general is so beautiful that it heals itself. And that when the baby's ready it'll be the right time.”

The handsome hunk also revealed some interesting tidbits about his relationship with Spears — the two met on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video six years ago.

“I'm not a house husband,” he declared of their lifestyle. “I'm a normal person. So I do a lot of shopping because sometimes I require specific things when it comes to diet. I don't want to spend $200 on something that I can buy for $60. I am careful with money because I do want to build a future for my children. If you came to this country, you came with a purpose. You don't come here to goof around.”

BRITNEY SPEARS HINTS AT TUMULTUOUS PAST BY POSTING CRYPTIC QUOTE ABOUT 'TRUSTING GOD'

Asghari also shared that he and Spears "don't have a joint account."

"I live off of lettuce and rice and coffee. That comes out to like $16 a day so I can take care of that myself ,” he said. “We do travel a lot and I am dating a girl that's very expensive, she has an expensive taste, but I do try to incorporate my lifestyle to her as well, and if it was up to me, we would cut down on the traveling and stay at a much cheaper hotel, and we would probably live off of $60 a day. Because that's what I can afford, yeah.”

Though Spears is worth around $60 million, Asghari doesn't think about her having a lot more in the bank than he does. "I think it's a normal lifestyle and it's not about money. You can live a lifestyle off that, but you have to be fair and square," he stated.

MEGA

After the "Toxic" songstress' conservatorship came to an end, Asghari proposed at home, so he could keep the whole thing a surprise.

BRITNEY SPEARS RECALLS LIFE LESSON FROM ESTRANGED DAD JAMIE

“We do have videos of it but that's only for our eyes ," he shared. “I didn't tell anybody to be honest with you. I didn't want anybody to know and anybody to interfere in any way whatsoever so it was between me and her.”

The wedding date is set, but he is staying mum about any major details! “It was the humbleness that attracted me,” he recalled of meeting Spears. “She was very humble and she had a beautiful soul.”