ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West, TX

70 missing children found by Texas authorities

By Nexstar Media Wire, Caitlyn Shelton
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SZbJE_0fwsR8um00

( NewsNation ) — Seventy missing children have been found following a three-week operation by authorities in West Texas.

Homeland Security Investigations out of El Paso, the Texas Department of Public Safety and multiple other federal, states and local investigators recovered the children as part of “Operation Lost Souls” from the end of April through mid-May.

According to HSI, the missing children ranged in age from 10-17 and included victims of sex trafficking and physical and sexual abuse. The agency says many of the children were runaways.

Funeral services to begin Tuesday for Texas school shooting victims

Authorities reported recovering the majority of the children in West Texas but found some in the Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex as well as Colorado and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

“Operation Lost Souls exemplifies Homeland Security Investigations’ commitment to protecting the public from crimes of victimization. In this case, we are looking out for our children — our community’s most precious resource,” said HSI El Paso Deputy Special Agent in Charge Taekuk Cho. “HSI is committed to continue working with our law enforcement partners to locate, recover and help missing children heal, while ensuring that perpetrators are held responsible for these heinous crimes and brought to justice.”

HSI says different agencies have provided victim services and counseling to the children and their families since the results of the investigation were announced on May 25, which coincided with National Missing Children’s Day.

Special Agent in Charge Taekuk Cho urges anyone with information about a human trafficking victim or information about this type of crime to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Louisiana man arrested in Odessa with stolen gun

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Louisiana man was arrested this week after police said he was caught with drugs and a stolen firearm during a traffic stop. 32-year-old Kyle Green, of Farmerville, LA, has been charged with drug possession, theft of a firearm, and unlawfully carrying a weapon.  According to an affidavit, on June 1, an […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
City
West, TX
West, TX
Crime & Safety
ABC Big 2 News

Texas sets new statewide record for gas prices

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The statewide average price of gas in Texas reached a new record high on Thursday, according to AAA. The current average cost around the Lone Star State sits at $4.34, eight cents more than last week, and a whopping $1.63 more than a year ago. Drivers in El Paso are paying […]
TEXAS STATE
ABC Big 2 News

Plugging orphaned oil wells

Odessa, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Oil wells with no ownership have become an increasing problem across the Basin and getting them plugged is important for a number of reasons. Last week, State Representative Brooks Landgraf convened the House Environmental Regulation Committee for a hearing to discuss the options for plugging these wells. Landgraf explained that water leakage […]
TEXAS STATE
ABC Big 2 News

TxDOT issues traffic alerts for several counties

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation has issued several traffic alerts for today and Thursday. The following alert is for Midland, County: The outside eastbound main lane of I-20 will be closed from 9 am to 4 pm today and could be closed Thursday according to TxDOT, as crews connect the […]
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#West Texas#Sex Trafficking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC Big 2 News

Free skill-trade apprentice program servicing the Permian Basin

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A new workforce non-profit is working alongside several organizations and Midland College to provide West Texans with opportunities for no-cost job training through Skillpoint Alliance and Permian Strategic Partnership. Skillpoint Alliance Permian Basin is a new non-profit workforce development provider in West Texas and New Mexico. In a recent news […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy