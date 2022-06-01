ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Cougar mauls 9-year-old playing hide-and-seek in Washington state

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mocVU_0fwsQvkP00

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A cougar attacked a 9-year-old girl who was playing hide-and-seek at a church camp in Washington state, seriously wounding her.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says Lily A. Kryzhanivskyy and two other children were playing in the woods Saturday at the camp near the small town of Fruitland.

She jumped out to surprise her friends when the cougar attacked. Adults rushed to help and found the girl covered in blood.

“When I got here, she was under the tree. I thought she was dead. She’s … covered in blood basically,” said Ivan Zhuk, one of her rescuers.

Woman gored by bison at Yellowstone park

She was airlifted to a hospital, where she had surgery for multiple wounds to her head and upper body.

“It just happened so quickly that there’s nothing that she could have done to prevent it,” said Staci Lehman, with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The wildlife agency says Lily was released from the intensive care unit Monday and remains hospitalized in stable condition. The young male cougar that attacked her was killed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

Missouri woman arrested in Sidney

(Sidney) -- The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Missouri woman. 22-year-old Daphne Makayla Andrews of Carthage was taken into custody after a traffic stop in the 24 mile marker of Interstate 29. Around 1:22 a.m. Saturday, a Fremont County Deputy observed a 2009 Nissan Maxima traveling at 98 miles per hour northbound on I-29. When the deputy approached, he observed marijuana in plain view of the passenger.
SIDNEY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fruitland, WA
Spokane, WA
Sports
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Accidents
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Cougar, WA
KOCO

Dozens of Oklahoma drivers fix flat tires on interstate overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY — Dozens of drivers were fixing flat tires on an Oklahoma interstate overnight. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said this isn’t the first time this area has had calls about debris. One person said it was like hitting another car, but worse. "It was definitely pretty nerve-wracking....
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOLR10 News

National Spelling Bee Champion Named in a historic finish

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A 14-year-old from Texas was named this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee champion. Speller 231 Harini Logan from San Antonio, Texas earned her win in a lightning round spell-off against speller 76 Vikram Raju a twelve-year-old from Denver, Colorado. The spell-off was the first in the history of the bee. The judges […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hide And Seek#Yellowstone Park#Accident#Ap#Nexstar Media Inc
KOCO

Tornado spotted, damage reported in Oklahoma following overnight storms

Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night's storms. The county's emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage. High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Daily Voice

4 Hurt As SUV Flips On Route 80 (PHOTOS)

A driver and three passengers were hurt after an SUV flipped over the center median on Route 80, authorities said. The Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department was on its way to assist with a commercial alarm on Walsh Drive alongside the Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Department when it was redirected to the rollover crash on the eastbound side of the highway in Parsippany just after 12:05 p.m. on Saturday, May 28.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
mynbc5.com

Classes canceled at Vermont elementary school after alleged threat

ORLEANS, Vt. — Classes were cancelled Tuesday at a Vermont elementary school following an alleged threat made by a student, according to investigators with state police. Troopers publicly announced classes at Orleans Elementary School had been canceled for the day just before 4 p.m., adding the school plans to "modify operations" Wednesday. No additional information was provided on what changes would be made.
KOLR10 News

Greene County private investigator appointed to state board of examiners

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– Governor Parson’s Office has announced today, June 3, private investigator Dwight McNiel has been appointed to the Board of Private Investigator and Private Fire Investigator Examiners. McNiel has owned and operated Midwest Intelligence Inc. since 1988, a private investigation firm based out of Springfield. Before then, McNiel worked as Chief Deputy of […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy