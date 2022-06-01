ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

70 missing children found by Texas authorities

By Caitlyn Shelton, Nexstar Media Wire
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ymVnN_0fwsQcDq00

( NewsNation ) — Seventy missing children have been found following a three-week operation by authorities in West Texas.

Homeland Security Investigations out of El Paso, the Texas Department of Public Safety and multiple other federal, states and local investigators recovered the children as part of “Operation Lost Souls” from the end of April through mid-May.

According to HSI, the missing children ranged in age from 10-17 and included victims of sex trafficking and physical and sexual abuse. The agency says many of the children were runaways.

Police: Human remains discovered near Industrial Drive in Bristol

Authorities reported recovering the majority of the children in West Texas but found some in the Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex as well as Colorado and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

“Operation Lost Souls exemplifies Homeland Security Investigations’ commitment to protecting the public from crimes of victimization. In this case, we are looking out for our children — our community’s most precious resource,” said HSI El Paso Deputy Special Agent in Charge Taekuk Cho. “HSI is committed to continue working with our law enforcement partners to locate, recover and help missing children heal, while ensuring that perpetrators are held responsible for these heinous crimes and brought to justice.”

HSI says different agencies have provided victim services and counseling to the children and their families since the results of the investigation were announced on May 25, which coincided with National Missing Children’s Day.

Special Agent in Charge Taekuk Cho urges anyone with information about a human trafficking victim or information about this type of crime to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Local DCS offices and Isaiah 1:17 Houses at capacity

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast Tennessee is in desperate need of foster care families. The Department of Children’s Services is at capacity to the point where caseworkers are having to stay overnight with children in the office. “Last night here in Greene County we had six females that slept at the DCS office on air […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
WJHL

Gas prices continue to climb, reach new record-high

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – Gas prices across the country and close to home are continuing to skyrocket. The national average gas price is currently sitting at an all-time high of $4.71, which is up 11 cents from last week, according to AAA. Tennessee is also seeing record-high gas prices with the state’s average price sitting […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Virginia budget passed, SWVA to see several impacts

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia lawmakers passed a budget on Wednesday that includes more funds for Southwest Virginia schools and the Bristol, Virginia landfill mitigation effort. The budget deal also eliminates the state’s 1.5% grocery tax. Localities still collect a 1% tax. Gov. Youngkin wanted the gas tax to also be eliminated, but lawmakers did […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#West Texas#Sex Trafficking#Bristol Authorities#Annou
WJHL

ETSU celebrates increased HOPE scholarship funding

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After the approval of increased Tennessee HOPE Scholarship funding by the Tennessee State Legislature and Governor Bill Lee, East Tennessee State University (ETSU) officials were happy to announce that paying tuition might be a little easier this fall. According to a press release from ETSU, $85 million were added for […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy