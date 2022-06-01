ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Pirates beat Dodgers for 2nd series win

By Michael Reiner
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yGPC2_0fwsQQa000

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Chavis and Tucupita Marcano each hit two-run homers and the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 to take their second straight series from the NL West leaders.

The Pirates won four of five games against the Dodgers in May and conclude their LA visit on Wednesday.

Cavs hire former player, NBA head coach to staff

The Dodgers dropped just their fifth series of the season after wasting several chances. They failed to capitalize on seven walks and a hit batter.

Police: Juvenile shot, killed while playing at Youngstown park

Trea Turner blasted a two-run homer to extend his hitting streak to 23 straight games, tops in the majors this season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Top Prospect Diego Cartaya Promoted To High-A Great Lakes

Los Angeles Dodgers top prospect Diego Cartaya was promoted from Single-A Rancho Cucamonga Quakes to the High-A Great Lakes Loons. The 20-year-old hit .260/.405/.550 with a .428 wOBA and 149 wRC+ through 33 games while hitting nine home runs, collecting 31 RBI and scoring 31 runs for the Quakes. Cartaya has also posted a 14.1% walk rate, which is an encouraging sign that shows his knowledge of the strike zone.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Youngstown, PA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX Sports

Mets play the Dodgers after Nido's 4-hit game

LINE: Dodgers -170, Mets +150; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take on the Los Angeles Dodgers after Tomas Nido had four hits on Wednesday in a 5-0 win over the Nationals. Los Angeles has a 15-8 record at home and a 33-17 record overall....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Dodgers Minor Leaguer Bolts From Triple-A to KBO

The Dodgers are all about depth, especially in their farm system. But on Wednesday, the Dodgers lost a Triple-A arm. Right-handed starter Yefry Ramirez has agreed to a deal with the Hanwha Eagles of the Korea Baseball Organization according to the Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett. The deal is reported...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Chavis
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Homer
FOX Sports

Cleaning up: Pirates beat Dodgers 8-4 for rare sweep in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nothing like sweeping one of the most feared lineups in baseball to give the young Pittsburgh Pirates a major boost of confidence. “Pretty cool,” grinned first baseman Michael Chavis. in the fifth inning, Rodolfo Castro drove in four runs in three innings, and the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Ap#The Pittsburgh Pirates#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Pirates#Cavs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
WKBN

Warren man receives sentence for selling drugs

Sean King, 33, was sentenced by U.S. Judge Christopher A. Boyko in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio on charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, and distribution of cocaine.
WARREN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

32K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy