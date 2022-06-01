ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Add shortage of movie popcorn to nation’s woes

By David Lazarus, Nexstar Media Wire
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41SoF5_0fwsQGzy00

(KTLA) – Hollywood has been popping champagne corks over the success of Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun” sequel, which raked in the most Memorial Day weekend box-office bucks ever.

But there’s a new problem looming: a shortage of movie popcorn and other pricy snacks.

Operators of movie theaters were reportedly nervous at the recent CinemaCon industry confab about being able to stock their concession stands for the summer and holiday moviegoing seasons, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“Popcorn supply will be tight,” Norm Krug, chief executive of Preferred Popcorn, a supplier of kernels to theater chains, told the paper .

And it’s not just popcorn. Supply disruptions are also creating shortages of buckets and bags for popcorn, not to mention cups for drinks, trays for nachos and other necessities.

Wednesday is negotiated settlement deadline in Boswell case

This is obviously a major concern for theater operators, who rely on concession-stand sales for much of their livelihood.

“It’s a mess,” one theater owner told the Journal.

For now, the popcorn problem hasn’t affected most consumers. But that could change if behind-the-scenes supply woes continue, suppliers said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Coca-Cola's New Bottle Design Makes A Major Change To The Classic Packaging

Coca-Cola is one of the most popular beverage makers in the world. Per the marketing research organization, Green Book, 51% of 200 U.S. soda drinkers polled said they prefer Coke over Pepsi when it comes to choosing between the two. Of course, the proof is in the number of bottles sold, and according to the Coca-Cola website, its products are sold in more than 200 countries with over 1.9 billion bottles, cans, and cups served up on any given day.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
Food Network

What’s Dirty Soda? What to Know About the Latest Drink Taking Over TikTok

TikTok trends come and go, but the one known as “Dirty Soda” seems to have legs … not to mention some interesting roots. Wait, what? You haven’t heard about Dirty Soda? It’s basically an alcohol-free “mocktail” made with diet cola, coconut syrup, lime juice and either half-and-half or non-dairy creamer, in its most classic form, served all mixed together over ice.
TV & VIDEOS
WebMD

Other Products Pulled Amid Jif Peanut Butter Recall

May 27, 2022 – Many companies are recalling food products made or sold with Jif peanut butter after Jif recalled 49 of its own products recently because of salmonella risk. Some of the other products are sold in major retailers, including Walmart and Albertsons. The products listed so far on the FDA recall list include those made or distributed by:
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ktla#Cinemacon#The Wall Street Journal#Preferred Popcorn#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

Johnson City terminates lease after Greyhound pulls staff from Transit Center

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City commissioners voted to terminate the city’s lease with Greyhound Lines after the company recently changed its business model. According to the city, Greyhound recently eliminated its on-site office personnel at the Johnson City Transit Center. As a result, Greyhound staff members will no longer be available to open the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

VDOT: Crash on I-81 in Washington County, Va. cleared

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 81 South in Washington County, Virginia has been cleared after causing delays earlier Thursday. According to the Virginia State Police, officers responded to a single-vehicle wreck at 3:06 p.m. A Subaru ran off the side of the interstate and struck a guardrail. The driver was taken […]
WJHL

TDOC: Contract employee assaulted by NECX inmate on same day of other assault

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On the same day that a Northeast Correctional Complex inmate was injured, a contracted employee was the victim of an inmate assault. According to Tennessee Department of Correction Public Information Officer Robert Reburn, a contract employee of the prison was assaulted by an inmate on May 27. The assault reportedly occurred […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
WJHL

Gov. Youngkin announces company expansion, 75 new jobs in Smyth Co.

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin visited Smyth County Wednesday to share the news that 75 new jobs will be created with the expansion of a company. A release from the governor’s office states that Scholle IPN will invest more than $31 million to expand operations in Smyth County. Scholle IPN was […]
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
WJHL

VSP: 1 dead, 3 injured after Southwest Va. crash

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Several people were injured and another killed as a result of a crash in Giles County, Virginia. According to the Virginia State Police (VSP), the crash occurred on Friday, May 27 around 7:46 p.m. at the intersection of Route 460 and Route 623. State police report that a Chevrolet Impala […]
GILES COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Local DCS offices and Isaiah 1:17 Houses at capacity

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast Tennessee is in desperate need of foster care families. The Department of Children’s Services is at capacity to the point where caseworkers are having to stay overnight with children in the office. “Last night here in Greene County we had six females that slept at the DCS office on air […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

TriPride announces new details about upcoming Bristol parade, festival

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — TriPride organizers have released new details about this year’s parade and festival in downtown Bristol. The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 27, beginning with a parade down State Street at 11 a.m. and a festival immediately after, around noon, in Cumberland Square Park. While the event is free, organizers […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Roughly 40 hired at Hard Rock hiring event in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hard Rock hired around 40 people to join the workforce at its soon-to-open temporary casino in Bristol, Virginia Wednesday. Hard Rock International held the hiring event at the DoubleTree Hotel in Johnson City Wednesday from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Applicants at the event were hired on the spot and […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Virginia budget passed, SWVA to see several impacts

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia lawmakers passed a budget on Wednesday that includes more funds for Southwest Virginia schools and the Bristol, Virginia landfill mitigation effort. The budget deal also eliminates the state’s 1.5% grocery tax. Localities still collect a 1% tax. Gov. Youngkin wanted the gas tax to also be eliminated, but lawmakers did […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Marsh holds ‘Pint for a Pint’ blood drive

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Marsh Regional Blood Center hosted its “Pint for a Pint” blood drive Tuesday at Founder’s Park Pavilion. Marsh teamed up with Creamy Cup to give ice cream to donors. “There is no substitute for blood and right now we’re actually facing, as a nation, critical shortages,” Marsh Regional’s marketing manager, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy