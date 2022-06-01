ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers Point, NJ

Somers Point pulls 2nd Amendment resolution

ocnjsentinel.com
 2 days ago

SOMERS POINT — Two days after teen gunman Salvador Ramos killed 21 people at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, City Council pulled a resolution from the agenda that expressed “opposition to any legislation that unconstitutionally infringes up an individual’s Second Amendment rights.”. The Second Amendment,...

ocnjsentinel.com

New Jersey Globe

Bob Damminger, an 8-term Gloucester county commissioner, dies at 65

Robert M. Damminger, a popular South Jersey vote-getter who served 24 years on the Gloucester County Board of Commissioners, died on June 2. He was 65. As a county official, Damminger was a strong advocate of shared and regional government services and led efforts to establish a regionalized correctional system in Gloucester county. He also pushed for farmland and open space protection and maintaining local infrastructure.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Police Identify Missing Swimmer In Wildwood As Delaware County Teenager

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing. Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission. UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 2, 2022 The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water. “He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday. Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety. A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
WILDWOOD, NJ
State
Texas State
Somers Point, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Linwood, NJ
City
Somers Point, NJ
Absecon, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Absecon, NJ
wcn247.com

Pa. GOP loudly opposed counting undated ballots, until now

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — When Philadelphia’s election board prepared to count ballots last year that were mailed-in without the voter’s handwritten date, Republicans threatened impeachment. Now a GOP Senate candidate wants counties to embrace the same approach. In a last-ditch bid to close a roughly 900-vote gap with Dr. Mehmet Oz, former hedge fund CEO David McCormick is pressing for mail-in ballots that were sent in without a date to be counted. McCormick is putting the GOP in an uncomfortable spot after the party derided such voting practices as “illegal” alongside a broader embrace of former President Donald Trump’s lies about widespread fraud in the 2020 campaign.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

White supremacy groups a major problem

White supremacy groups have seldom, if ever, been more active, the top official for the Anti-Defamation League’s Philadelphia Region told an audience of about 50 during a May 25 presentation at the Free Library of Northampton Township. During a talk organized by the Bucks County Human Relations Council, ADL...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

9 charged in Dover gun trafficking bust

Nine people are facing a combined 77 charges in connection to an alleged straw purchasing scheme that netted at least 12 firearms. Dover Police, the State Attorney General's Office, the ATF, and other agencies unsealed an indictment from a Kent County grand jury after the three alleged leaders of the ring were all arrested.
DOVER, DE
downbeach.com

Longport honors longest serving firefighters

LONGPORT – Mayor Nicholas Russo and the Board of Commissioners Wednesday, June 1 honored several of its longest serving volunteer firefighters, including current Longport Volunteer Fire Department Chief Levon “Lefty” Clayton. Russo said they honor the borough with their “tremendous committment” to the safety of the residents...
LONGPORT, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

Hockessin mom who sued Carney over masks now eyeing up state auditor seat

Embattled Delaware Auditor Kathy McGuiness, should she seek reelection, will face a challenger for the seat in a Hockessin mother familiar with fighting Delaware democrats, as she's already filed suit against the governor earlier this year over his continued school mask mandate. Republican Janice Lorrah announced Tuesday her candidacy for...
HOCKESSIN, DE
ocnjsentinel.com

Three vying for two spots in U.T. Committee GOP Primary

UPPER TOWNSHIP – Victor Nappen is raising his young family in the same neighborhood where he grew up. He said he is running in the GOP primary for Upper Township Committee because it is time for him to “step up” for the community. Nappen is on a...
UPPER TOWNSHIP, NJ
BreakingAC

Woman assaulted and dumped in Galloway

An Atlantice City woman remains in critical condition after she was found in Galloway Township brutally beaten on Sunday night. Galloway police believe the 29-year-old woman was assaulted somewhere else and then dumped. Her name is not being released at this time. Her brother has posted about his sister’s condition...
GALLOWAY, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Constitution
thesandpaper.net

Edwards School Demolition Contract Award

At its May 24 meeting, the Barnegat Township Board of Education awarded a $1,166,203 million contract to Richard E. Pierson Construction Co. of Woodstown to demolish the Elizabeth V. Edwards School building. Pierson was one of three bidders. Also submitting proposals were F.R. Bienke Wrecking of Woolrich Township and Two...
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
fox40jackson.com

Traffic reforms to promote racial equity are ‘100%’ related to increases in violent crime, expert says

Major cities and other areas across the country have implemented changes preventing police officers from pulling people over for minor offenses, sparking condemnation from police unions and experts warning such changes will promote cultures of lawlessness. “Not only are these good opportunities for officers to interact with the public, these...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ocnjsentinel.com

Taxes to rise in Ocean City after trash dispute

OCEAN CITY – After being told earlier this year they wouldn’t face a tax hike, Ocean City property owners will likely be paying an extra $41.33 for the average house assessed at $600,000, courtesy of a renegotiated contract for hauling trash and recyclables. Ocean City Council voted 4-1...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
News 12

Some towns along Jersey Shore face lifeguard shortage

Shore towns in Atlantic and Cape May counties say they're still looking to fill lifeguard positions before the tourist season begins. Some are even raising their pay to stay competitive. "I'm optimistic, but I have a feeling that we're probably going to be a little short," says Harry Back, supervisor...
CAPE MAY, NJ
Channelocity

Richest neighborhoods in Philadelphia--is the cost worth it?

(Lotfi/Adobe Stock Images) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is known for the liberty bell, its rich history, and the delicious Philly cheesesteak. Yes, the cheesesteak. Given it's one of the largest cities in the state, some of the wealthiest neighborhoods are located here. We compiled a list of the most expensive places to live in Philadelphia and the results may surprise you.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

