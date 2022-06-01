Somers Point pulls 2nd Amendment resolution

SOMERS POINT — Two days after teen gunman Salvador Ramos killed 21 people at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, City Council pulled a resolution from the agenda that expressed “opposition to any legislation that unconstitutionally infringes up an individual’s Second Amendment rights.”. The Second Amendment,...
There is an old expression, “If you find yourself in a hole … the first thing you have to do is stop digging!”. This is exactly where the Absecon, New Jersey City Council presently finds itself. Yet, they are breaking the first rule of the “Law of Holes.”...
Robert M. Damminger, a popular South Jersey vote-getter who served 24 years on the Gloucester County Board of Commissioners, died on June 2. He was 65. As a county official, Damminger was a strong advocate of shared and regional government services and led efforts to establish a regionalized correctional system in Gloucester county. He also pushed for farmland and open space protection and maintaining local infrastructure.
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing.
Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission.
UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO
The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water.
“He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday.
Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety.
A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
Exactly two months ago, we reported a significant amount of hazardous debris that is located directly adjacent to an Atlantic City (elementary) public school. We took photographs of the Chelsea Heights school and playground areas on April 1 and made a note in our “tickler file” to revisit this two months later.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — When Philadelphia’s election board prepared to count ballots last year that were mailed-in without the voter’s handwritten date, Republicans threatened impeachment. Now a GOP Senate candidate wants counties to embrace the same approach. In a last-ditch bid to close a roughly 900-vote gap with Dr. Mehmet Oz, former hedge fund CEO David McCormick is pressing for mail-in ballots that were sent in without a date to be counted. McCormick is putting the GOP in an uncomfortable spot after the party derided such voting practices as “illegal” alongside a broader embrace of former President Donald Trump’s lies about widespread fraud in the 2020 campaign.
White supremacy groups have seldom, if ever, been more active, the top official for the Anti-Defamation League’s Philadelphia Region told an audience of about 50 during a May 25 presentation at the Free Library of Northampton Township. During a talk organized by the Bucks County Human Relations Council, ADL...
Nine people are facing a combined 77 charges in connection to an alleged straw purchasing scheme that netted at least 12 firearms. Dover Police, the State Attorney General's Office, the ATF, and other agencies unsealed an indictment from a Kent County grand jury after the three alleged leaders of the ring were all arrested.
LONGPORT – Mayor Nicholas Russo and the Board of Commissioners Wednesday, June 1 honored several of its longest serving volunteer firefighters, including current Longport Volunteer Fire Department Chief Levon “Lefty” Clayton. Russo said they honor the borough with their “tremendous committment” to the safety of the residents...
We're several weeks into the ban on plastic bags (and paper, too, in some cases) here in New Jersey. How's it going for you so far?. How many times have you forgotten to bring a bag into a supermarket with you? How many times have you gotten halfway to the door of Walmart before you had to turn around and fetch your reusable bags out of your car?
Embattled Delaware Auditor Kathy McGuiness, should she seek reelection, will face a challenger for the seat in a Hockessin mother familiar with fighting Delaware democrats, as she's already filed suit against the governor earlier this year over his continued school mask mandate. Republican Janice Lorrah announced Tuesday her candidacy for...
UPPER TOWNSHIP – Victor Nappen is raising his young family in the same neighborhood where he grew up. He said he is running in the GOP primary for Upper Township Committee because it is time for him to “step up” for the community. Nappen is on a...
An Atlantice City woman remains in critical condition after she was found in Galloway Township brutally beaten on Sunday night. Galloway police believe the 29-year-old woman was assaulted somewhere else and then dumped. Her name is not being released at this time. Her brother has posted about his sister’s condition...
At its May 24 meeting, the Barnegat Township Board of Education awarded a $1,166,203 million contract to Richard E. Pierson Construction Co. of Woodstown to demolish the Elizabeth V. Edwards School building. Pierson was one of three bidders. Also submitting proposals were F.R. Bienke Wrecking of Woolrich Township and Two...
Major cities and other areas across the country have implemented changes preventing police officers from pulling people over for minor offenses, sparking condemnation from police unions and experts warning such changes will promote cultures of lawlessness. “Not only are these good opportunities for officers to interact with the public, these...
PHILADELPHIA - Residents on both sides of the Delaware River have grown frustrated with the ground-shaking vibrations from ‘boom parties’ that locals say have become more common. ‘Boom parties’ happen when large groups of people gather near the Delaware River and blast music from cars that are equipped...
OCEAN CITY – After being told earlier this year they wouldn’t face a tax hike, Ocean City property owners will likely be paying an extra $41.33 for the average house assessed at $600,000, courtesy of a renegotiated contract for hauling trash and recyclables. Ocean City Council voted 4-1...
Shore towns in Atlantic and Cape May counties say they're still looking to fill lifeguard positions before the tourist season begins. Some are even raising their pay to stay competitive. "I'm optimistic, but I have a feeling that we're probably going to be a little short," says Harry Back, supervisor...
Your tax dollars at work: two towns in South Jersey are each getting large amounts of money to battle litter. Not exactly the crime of the century, but one that can impact the quality of life for residents of the Garden State. At least that's the thinking of the New...
(Lotfi/Adobe Stock Images) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is known for the liberty bell, its rich history, and the delicious Philly cheesesteak. Yes, the cheesesteak. Given it's one of the largest cities in the state, some of the wealthiest neighborhoods are located here. We compiled a list of the most expensive places to live in Philadelphia and the results may surprise you.
