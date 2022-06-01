What to say

Welcome to Memorial Day observances, Memorial Day, 2022. Why are we here? What does this day mean? Fourteen years ago, I was asked to say a few words at this occasion, and I declined. After thinking about it, I realized it was not only my duty but an honor and a privilege. I also wondered what it was that made my heart beat fast in my chest and my eyes tear up when I watched the veterans march by in uniform and heard the sound of the firing squad and the sound of “Taps” … I realized it was patriotism, yes, patriotism, the same emotion that filled the hearts of millions of Americans throughout the ages, the men and women who put their lives on hold to take up arms to defend our country and our freedom.

SOUTHPORT, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO