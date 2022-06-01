ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiscasset, ME

What to say

By SUSAN JOHNS
boothbayregister.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor an opinion or observation this week, all I think of each one I consider mentioning is, what is the point of saying it here. The Uvalde, Texas school slayings as, according to New York Post, the killer played sad music and help entered the room an hour-plus later, did not...

www.boothbayregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
boothbayregister.com

Frank G. Helman

Frank G. Helman, of Boothbay Harbor, died at home Thursday, June 2, with his beloved wife of 32 years, Martha (Peak) Helman, at his side. He was 92 years old. Born and raised in Irwin, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Frank W. and Esther (Gootee) Helman. His father was co-owner of the local newspaper and print shop, and Frank learned the printing trade at his side, both as a linotype operator and as editor of his high school and college papers.
boothbayregister.com

June 3 update: Midcoast adds 35 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
boothbayregister.com

Marcia E. Foulger

After a long and full life of faith, love and deliberate optimism, Marcia Elizabeth Foulger died on May 31, 2022, in Brunswick, Maine. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, where her father was a financial officer in the emerging Chrysler Corporation. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 55 years, Robert Ernest Foulger; her mother, Mary Alexandra Gesner Clarke; and her father, George Varnum Davis Clarke, who died when Marcia was but 2 years old.
BRUNSWICK, ME
boothbayregister.com

Eliot Field

Eliot Field died at his Dresden, Maine home on the hilltop he loved on May 26, 2022. He was, and will always be, beloved for his sense of wonder. He inspired all those who knew and loved him to pay attention to the present moment to the miracles of life - from the way a cut heals, to the ability to climb a mountain, to the beautiful colors of a sunset, to the way a piece of music can transport us, to the simple joy of a conversation.
DRESDEN, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Wiscasset, ME
Crime & Safety
State
Maine State
City
Wiscasset, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
boothbayregister.com

LincolnHealth reports 42 COVID-19 cases for the week of May 23

LincolnHealth reported 42 new cases from 430 tests for the week of May 23. Tests remained the same as the previous week with two less cases making a 9.77% positivity rate. Breakthrough cases rose dramatically from 25 or 61% to 34, 81%. Positive cases for those under 18 remains stably in the single digits with eight cases or 19% of positives.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
boothbayregister.com

James Weldon Johnson Day weekend celebration starts June 17 in Wiscasset

The Permanent Commission on the Status of Racial, Indigenous, and Tribal Populations and the James Weldon Johnson Day Task Force will host a celebration of James Weldon Johnson Day over three days, from Friday, June 17 to Sunday, June 19. The celebration starts in Wiscasset and will mark Maine’s first...
WISCASSET, ME
boothbayregister.com

Chewonki Elementary and Middle School graduates 5 June 8

Chewonki Elementary and Middle School is proud to announce the graduation of its eighth-grade class of students on June 8, including Huckleberry Huber-Rees of Alna, Noah Arbuckle of Newcastle, Sinead Bowdish of West Bath, Nyssa Wilkinson of Newcastle, and Hunter Winn of Georgetown. Huckleberry Huber-Rees. Huckleberry Huber-Rees is a graduating...
NEWCASTLE, ME
boothbayregister.com

Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor discuss charter with CSD

Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor selectmen and Community School District Board of Trustees and school committee members reviewed the CSD’s charter May 31. Town and school officials say the charter, a product of 1956 education legislation, is the last of its kind in Maine and no longer meshes with modern municipal and education governance.
BOOTHBAY, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#New York Post#Wiscasset Superintendent
boothbayregister.com

John N. Arsenault

John N. ‘‘Jolly’’ Arsenault, a lifelong resident of Boothbay Harbor, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family May 27, 2022 after a long battle with lung cancer. He was 92 years old. Jolly was born Oct. 27, 1929 to Bertha Dunton Arsenault and John...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

Land that I love

Welcome to Memorial Day observances, Memorial Day, 2022. Why are we here? What does this day mean? Fourteen years ago, I was asked to say a few words at this occasion, and I declined. After thinking about it, I realized it was not only my duty but an honor and a privilege. I also wondered what it was that made my heart beat fast in my chest and my eyes tear up when I watched the veterans march by in uniform and heard the sound of the firing squad and the sound of “Taps” … I realized it was patriotism, yes, patriotism, the same emotion that filled the hearts of millions of Americans throughout the ages, the men and women who put their lives on hold to take up arms to defend our country and our freedom.
SOUTHPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

May was a Busy Month at The Lincoln Home

We enjoyed a lot of sunshine, laughter, and activities last month at our beautiful home on the River. We are excited to host a series of fun activities this Summer to Celebrate our 95th Birthday! On July 14, The Boneheads will perform an outdoor evening concert with dancing on our lawn overlooking the Damariscotta River. Delicious offerings from The Salty Boyz and Blazing Tomato food trucks, oysters, ice cream and drinks will be available for purchase. On Saturday evening, August 20, we will host our big 95th Birthday Bash with a Roaring 20’s Lawn Party. Dance to The Boneheads, enjoy a Champagne Toast, delicious Nosh foods, cash bar, games, a fun photo booth, and Silent Auction. We encourage 1920’s Dress to add to the flavor of the evening, and to honor the year 1927, we were founded. Friday evening, September 23, we host The Don Campbell Band for an outdoor concert by the river with dancing on our lawn. Once again, The Salty Boyz and Blazing Tomato food trucks, oysters, ice cream and cash bar will be offered.
NEWCASTLE, ME
boothbayregister.com

Boothbay Region Health Center welcomes Dr. Damon

Dr. Stuart N. Damon will be joining the staff of the Boothbay Region Health Center as medical director on June 1. Dr. Damon is a doctor of Osteopathic Medicine and is a Board-Certified Family Physician. He is a graduate of University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine and has a master’s in physical therapy from Springfield College. He graduated from UMass Amherst with a bachelor of science in astronomy. He is also an associate clinical professor of medicine in the Division of Primary Care at the University of New England.
BOOTHBAY, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
boothbayregister.com

Juried Members Show opens this Saturday

The Maine Art Gallery’s second show of the season, the Juried Members Show, opens Saturday, June 4 with a reception beginning at 4 p.m. Singer/songwriter Jud Caswell will be on hand to provide music until 7 p.m. The wide ranging exhibit continues through June 25, Wednesday - Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WISCASSET, ME
boothbayregister.com

County receives workers compensation safety grant

Lincoln County officials announced June 1 receipt of a $1,746 Safety Enhancement Grant by the Maine Municipal Association Workers’ Compensation Fund. The Ed MacDonald Safety Enhancement and Scholarship grants provide financial assistance to members of the MMA Workers Compensation Fund to purchase safely equipment or services to assist in reducing the frequency and severity of workplace injuries.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Rotary donation makes Grand March attire accessible

Rotary Club of Boothbay Harbor has donated $1,310 to offset costs for dry-cleaning and altering dresses and tuxedos for Grand March. Boothbay Region High School Principal Tricia Campbell said the formal wear is provided for the seniors every year by community members and alumni. The extra help from Rotary Club will help make sure everyone has something to wear for the occasion, she said.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Ericka O’Rourke Joins Newcastle Realty

Originally from central New Jersey, Ericka has spent the last 20+ years exploring the countless scenic wonders that Maine has to offer. After many years of searching and dreaming, Ericka and her family purchased a home in the mid-coast with the help of Newcastle Realty. Ericka’s positive experience working with the respected real estate provider was instrumental in her decision to join the Newcastle Realty team.
NEWCASTLE, ME
boothbayregister.com

Boothbay Harbor, Waldoboro sewer districts receive $200K grants

Boothbay Harbor Sewer District received a $200,000 American Rescue Plan Act grant June 1 to design a seawall around its facility for protection against sea level rise. The district was one of four in Lincoln County seeking $200,000 sewer project grants. During the county commissioners’ meeting Tuesday, May 31, Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission recommended approving $200,000 grants to Boothbay Harbor Sewer and Waldoboro Utility districts.
WALDOBORO, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy