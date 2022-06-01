ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

New Pickleball Club & Restaurant Coming to Mount Pleasant

crbjbizwire.com
 2 days ago

We’re thrilled to let you know that Crush Yard - a new pickleball club and restaurant - will be coming to Mount Pleasant fall 2022-winter 2023. Located off Highway 17 at 3365 S. Morgans Point Road, Crush Yard will bring a new style of dining and entertainment to Mount P. and...

crbjbizwire.com

crbjbizwire.com

Bevi Bene Brewing Co. Plans Grand Opening

Bevi Bene Brewing Company, a new lager and hard kombucha brewery, is celebrating its grand opening on Saturday, June 25 from 12 to 5 pm. Joining Charleston’s brewery district on the upper peninsula, Bevi Bene is Charleston’s newest and only lager and hard kombucha brewery. Officially opened as of Saturday, June 18, the brewery is located in The Lumberyard at 1859 Summerville Ave.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

New ‘Eatertainement’ Venue coming to Mount Pleasant, SC (Shem Creek)

CHARLESTON (June 3, 2022) – MIX, an exciting new ‘eatertainment’ concept developed by Boston-based PiNZ Entertainment Group has announced today that it will be opening its debut location at Brookgreen Town Center near Shem Creek. Located at 730 Coleman Blvd in Mt Pleasant, this location will open late 2022.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Eater

Chef Nico Romo Shares Italian Family Recipes at Laura in Summerville

Chef Nico Romo is well known in Charleston for his French fare at Nico in Mount Pleasant and Bistronomy in downtown Charleston, but now he’s bringing Italian to Summerville with the opening of Laura on Wednesday, June 1. The 101 Main Street restaurant is an ode to Romo’s Italian grandmother Laura, who grew up in Arpino in Central Italy. Her cooking was influenced by the styles of Northern and Southern Italy.
CHARLESTON, SC
City
Mount Pleasant, SC
Mount Pleasant, SC
Lifestyle
Mount Pleasant, SC
Food & Drinks
Mount Pleasant, SC
Restaurants
live5news.com

$200M development next to TopGolf to create over 700 jobs

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The TopGolf in North Charleston is expected to open at the end of this year, but there’s another development right next to it that could bring hundreds of jobs to the Lowcountry. Crews could be seen on Friday clearing around 30 acres of land...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Public Auctions - Auction - June 27th 2022

In accordance with the provisions of State law, there being due and unpaid charges for which the undersigned is entitled to satisfy an owner and/or manager's lien of the goods hereinafter described and stored at the Life Storage location(s) listed below. Life Storage, 1471 Center Street Ext, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. (843) 884-8001 D149 - Jenny Keenan - Hsld gds/ Furn, Of Furn/Mach/Equip, Lndscpng/Cnstrctn equip. E006 - Matt Balassone - Hsld gds/ Furn, Off Furn/ Mach/ Equip. J004 - Lester Coleman Clothing. Life Storage, 422 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, SC 29485. (843) 875-1127 F11A - Gina Hults - Hsld gds/Furn, xmas. H6 - Laquine Trappier - Hsld gds/Furn. D23B - Amber Cordeiro - Hsld gds/Furn. D13 - Theresa Lightner - Hsld gds/Furn. Life Storage, 1540 Meeting Street Road, Charleston, SC 29405. (843) 805-7773 2098 - Phylis Cummings - TV/Stereo Equip, Bags, Bins. 2123 - Rochelle Bennett - Clothes. 3075 - Lakenya Grant - Hsld gds/Furn. Life Storage, 1514 Mathis Ferry Rd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. (843) 388-3326 2139 - Sean Craig - Hsld gds/Furn. 2173 - Annette Lee - Hsld gds/Furn, Boxes. F17 - Christopher Saunders - Off Furn/Mach/Equip. Life Storage, 1426 N Highway 17, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. (843) 936-6407 1063 - Lynette Scott - Hsld gds/Furn. 3177 - Sarah Coulter - Hsld gds/Furn. Life Storage, 2130 North Main St, Summerville, SC 29486. (843) 800-8357 E5106 - Randy Seton - Hsld gds/Furn. E5072 - Carrie Craven - Hsld gds/Furn. D4005 - Buddy Bell - Tools/Applnces. E5096 - Charinaka Clark - Hsld gds/Furn, TV/Stereo Equip. D4029 - Crystal Jones - Hsld gds/Furn. B2118 - Daydra Cobin - Hsld gds/Furn. D4077 - Derrick Reese - small trailer. B2029 - Donna Jill Kelly - Hsld gds/Furn, TV/Stereo Equip. B2042 - Barbara Bootle - Hsld gds/Furn, TV/Stereo Equip. A1060 - Kimberly Moore - Hsld gds/Furn. E5109 - Kylin Johnson - Hsld gds/Furn. A1019 - Joseph Riffle - Hsld gds/Furn. E5034 - Linda Mitchell - Hsld gds/Furn, Tools/Applnces. A1068 - Rodney Roberts - Hsld gds/Furn. B2107 - Michael Marshall - Hsld gds/Furn. And, due notice having been given, to the owner of said property and all parties known to claim an interest therein, and the time specified in such notice for payment of such having expired, the goods will be sold to the highest bidder or otherwise disposed of at a public auction to be held online at, www.storage treasures.com, which will end on Monday, June 27th 2022 at 10.00am. AD# 2005066.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Makeready Appoints Tim Morton as Executive Chef of Their Newest Experience, The Ryder Hotel

CHARLESTON, SC – Makeready, the hospitality company that concepts, manages and operates a diverse collection of brands, hotels and independent restaurants in Charleston, has announced Chef Tim Morton of Makeready’s Frannie & The Fox as the new executive chef at The Ryder Hotel. Chef Tim will now serve as executive chef of both The Ryder and Emeline, executing the flavor-forward, thoughtful culinary programs at both Makeready properties, which are home to restaurants Little Palm and Frannie & the Fox.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Where to find deals and freebies on National Donut Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Need an excuse to indulge in a delicious donut? You are in luck because June 3 is National Donut Day! Traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June, National Donut Day was created in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army as a way to honor women who served donuts to soldiers during […]
CHARLESTON, SC
#Pickleball#Cotton Candy#Tech#Soda#Food Drink#Crush Yard#S Morgans Point Road
charlestonmag.com

Edisto Dine & Drive: Hungry for adventure? Hit the road on a taste-and-tour trip to Edisto Beach and discover five great eateries plus cool outings nearby

It’s a Tuesday when we follow Highway 162 into Hollywood and park beside a cinder-block building that once housed a fire station, as well as the Old Firehouse Restaurant. Next door are hand-painted signs for “P-NUTS” and “CRABS” at a now-closed takeout vendor’s truck. But here, at Pane e Vino, the flag of Italy flutters.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Island Connection

Kiawah Island Finds First Bobcat Den Of 2022

Kiawah Island’s first bobcat den of 2022 has been found. On April 12, the Town’s biologists, Jim Jordan and Aaron Given collared bobcat 550, an adult female, alongside her den with two male kittens near 25 Ocean Course Dr. During the past month, bobcat 550’s collar has stopped...
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
Charleston City Paper

Nico Romo pays homage to his Italian grandma

Laura, the newest concept by French chef Nico Romo, who was voted Best Chef in City Paper’s 2022 Best Of awards, is now open in historic Summerville on 101 Main Street. Named after Romo’s grandmother, Laura joins NICO in Mount Pleasant and Bistronomy downtown as part of the Nico Dining Group.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WCBD Count on 2

Macaw rescued after being stranded at Custom House

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Barbara Gillis was walking down Market Street Tuesday night when suddenly, she heard an unfamiliar sound. “I’m like, ‘That doesn’t sound like a bird from around here,’” Gillis said. “So, I started looking. I’m an animal lover and had a feeling this was not a regular bird, probably a pet.” It […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WIS-TV

Whitewater Center opening new locations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The U.S. National Whitewater Center is expanding to three new locations, the company announced Wednesday. The new locations are Whitewater Santee in Huger, South Carolina; Whitewater Pisgah in Mills River, N.C.; and Whitewater Grayson (website coming soon). Two other ventures are coming from: The Long Lines...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCBD Count on 2

BCDCOG rolls out vanpool service for local businesses

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments (BCDCOG) is working to help Lowcountry businesses manage rising gas prices and limited parking in the area by providing the Lowcountry Go Vanpool Service. “As more people move into Charleston,” BCDCOG’s vanpool coordinator Courtney Cherry said, “it’s getting heavier on the traffic side. So, we’re […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Charleston, SC

When it comes to naming their favorite food, most Americans would say that they love a good steak. However, some of them will also add the fact that it's hard to find a place that knows how to prepare a good one, and that's what this article is all about - helping you find some of the best steakhouses in Charleston, South Carolina. According to what various customers have shared online, these three places are all great options for both casual meals and special occasions, so make sure you add them to your list, and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
CHARLESTON, SC
styleblueprint.com

A Classic Charleston Wedding Soaked in Spanish Moss

Blair Bonifield and TJ Scott began dating in October of 2019 in Malibu, CA, but their story goes back years before that. “We met through a mutual friend at Malibu Sushi, but we didn’t start dating until two years after that first meeting,” Blair says. “We actually didn’t even really talk during those two years.” But then, all of a sudden, TJ sent Blair a DM inviting her to a run club. The rest is history, as the two quickly fell head over sneakers.
CHARLESTON, SC

