Upper Township, NJ

Three vying for two spots in U.T. Committee GOP Primary

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPPER TOWNSHIP – Victor Nappen is raising his young family in the same neighborhood where he grew up. He said he is running in the GOP primary for Upper Township Committee because it is time for him to “step up” for the community. Nappen is on...

New Jersey Globe

Bob Damminger, an 8-term Gloucester county commissioner, dies at 65

Robert M. Damminger, a popular South Jersey vote-getter who served 24 years on the Gloucester County Board of Commissioners, died on June 2. He was 65. As a county official, Damminger was a strong advocate of shared and regional government services and led efforts to establish a regionalized correctional system in Gloucester county. He also pushed for farmland and open space protection and maintaining local infrastructure.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

COVID infection rates rise in Cape May County

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The number of COVID-19 cases among Cape May County residents has been on the rise, with 639 active cases reported at the end of last week. The county is categorized as an area of high transmission. Cases by municipality: Avalon — 3, Cape May...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Ocean City, NJ
Government
City
Ocean City, NJ
City
Upper Township, NJ
wcn247.com

Pa. GOP loudly opposed counting undated ballots, until now

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — When Philadelphia’s election board prepared to count ballots last year that were mailed-in without the voter’s handwritten date, Republicans threatened impeachment. Now a GOP Senate candidate wants counties to embrace the same approach. In a last-ditch bid to close a roughly 900-vote gap with Dr. Mehmet Oz, former hedge fund CEO David McCormick is pressing for mail-in ballots that were sent in without a date to be counted. McCormick is putting the GOP in an uncomfortable spot after the party derided such voting practices as “illegal” alongside a broader embrace of former President Donald Trump’s lies about widespread fraud in the 2020 campaign.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Person
Jay Newman
Daily Voice

Threat Closes South Jersey School District: Report

A Gloucester County school district was closed Friday, June 3 after a threat was made against one of its schools, NJ Advance Media reported.Classes in the six-school Monroe Township district were canceled with police present at Williamstown High School, the outlet said.“We received a threat that we…
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Cape May County tourism guru shares encouraging summer news

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Last year, Cape May County’s tourism industry recovered 96 percent of the business lost in 2020, the worst year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cape May County Tourism Director Diane Wieland presented a host of encouraging facts and figures May 25 during the county’s annual tourism conference. She said direct tourism spending in the county totaled $6.6 billion in 2021, or about $288 million below 2019 spending.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
987thecoast.com

STATE TO CONDUCT HURRICANE EVACUATION DRILL THURSDAY

You will see a greater police presence on state highways Thursday as New Jersey conducts an annual hurricane evacuation drill. No roads or highways will be closed Thursday as part of the drill. You will see drill-related activity on the Garden State Parkway and Atlantic City Expressway.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
#U T#Republican Primary#Ocean Wind#Legislature#Election#U T Committee#Gop#Upper Township Committee#Democratic#Millville High School
ocnjsentinel.com

Taxes to rise in Ocean City after trash dispute

OCEAN CITY – After being told earlier this year they wouldn’t face a tax hike, Ocean City property owners will likely be paying an extra $41.33 for the average house assessed at $600,000, courtesy of a renegotiated contract for hauling trash and recyclables. Ocean City Council voted 4-1...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Report Sheds Light on What Led to I-295 Wall Collapse in NJ

For more than a year, people in New Jersey have wondered what caused a large retaining wall at a construction site along Interstate 295 to partially collapse. Now, they’re finally getting answers. A report commissioned by the New Jersey Department of Transportation and released this week indicates that inadequate...
TRAFFIC
Phillymag.com

On the Market at the Shore: Duplex Townhouse in Sea Isle City

This townhouse is a bargain by Jersey Shore standards. So why hasn’t someone bought it yet?. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. The Jersey Shore appears to be the exception to the rule when it comes to how...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Verizon
newtownpress.com

Impact of proposed warehouse on High Hill Park questioned

WOOLWICH TWP. – The construction of a new warehouse at 135 High Hill Road was announced to be in the preliminary stages of development during the Woolwich Township Committee meeting held on Monday, May 16. However, residents site concern over the lot’s proximity to several parks. The location’s...
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ

