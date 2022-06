Though the official start date of summer isn’t until June 21st, many New Jerseyans think of Memorial Day Weekend as the kickoff to the season. This means trips planned to the Jersey Shore and beyond for many Hoboken and Jersey City locals. What some locals — as well as resident who are new to the area — may not know is that you don’t need to travel far to enjoy time on the water this summer. In fact, you don’t need to travel — or pay — at all. Thanks to the beloved non-profit, the Hoboken Cove Community Boathouse, locals can enjoy free kayaking and paddleboarding all summer long. Read on to learn about these free water activities available in Hoboken via the Hoboken Cove Community Boathouse.

