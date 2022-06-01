ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taxes to rise in Ocean City after trash dispute

 2 days ago

OCEAN CITY – After being told earlier this year they wouldn’t face a tax hike, Ocean City property owners will likely be paying an extra $41.33 for the average house assessed at $600,000, courtesy of a renegotiated contract for hauling trash and recyclables. Ocean City Council voted...

Impact of proposed warehouse on High Hill Park questioned

WOOLWICH TWP. – The construction of a new warehouse at 135 High Hill Road was announced to be in the preliminary stages of development during the Woolwich Township Committee meeting held on Monday, May 16. However, residents site concern over the lot’s proximity to several parks. The location’s...
Atlantic City School Board Wants To Spend $ 10 Million On This?

This is the latest scheme that Superintendent La’Quetta Small and the majority of the Atlantic City Board of Education are pursuing. Atlantic City Board of Education Member John Devlin has confirmed some deeply troubling facts. The ACBOE is planning to budget $ 10 million to tear down (and build...
On the Market at the Shore: Duplex Townhouse in Sea Isle City

This townhouse is a bargain by Jersey Shore standards. So why hasn’t someone bought it yet?. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. The Jersey Shore appears to be the exception to the rule when it comes to how...
Some towns along Jersey Shore face lifeguard shortage

Shore towns in Atlantic and Cape May counties say they're still looking to fill lifeguard positions before the tourist season begins. Some are even raising their pay to stay competitive. "I'm optimistic, but I have a feeling that we're probably going to be a little short," says Harry Back, supervisor...
Bob Damminger, an 8-term Gloucester county commissioner, dies at 65

Robert M. Damminger, a popular South Jersey vote-getter who served 24 years on the Gloucester County Board of Commissioners, died on June 2. He was 65. As a county official, Damminger was a strong advocate of shared and regional government services and led efforts to establish a regionalized correctional system in Gloucester county. He also pushed for farmland and open space protection and maintaining local infrastructure.
Union Representing Atlantic City Casino Workers Warning Families Summer Plans Could Be Affected By Labor Dispute

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The union representing Atlantic City casino workers is warning families their summer plans may be affected by a labor dispute. Union contracts at seven major casinos, including the Borgata, Caesars, Golden Nugget, Harrah’s, Hard Rock, Resorts Casino and Tropicana, ended on Tuesday. UNITE HERE Local 54, which represents Atlantic City casino workers, are demanding higher wages amid a competitive job market and inflation. “It’s been a rough couple years now,” Janey Negron, a Tropicana bartender and a member of the union’s negotiating committee, said. “Our job was a job where everybody would run to get, and nobody...
Report Sheds Light on What Led to I-295 Wall Collapse in NJ

For more than a year, people in New Jersey have wondered what caused a large retaining wall at a construction site along Interstate 295 to partially collapse. Now, they’re finally getting answers. A report commissioned by the New Jersey Department of Transportation and released this week indicates that inadequate...
Longport honors longest serving firefighters

LONGPORT – Mayor Nicholas Russo and the Board of Commissioners Wednesday, June 1 honored several of its longest serving volunteer firefighters, including current Longport Volunteer Fire Department Chief Levon “Lefty” Clayton. Russo said they honor the borough with their “tremendous committment” to the safety of the residents...
Amazon Workers Walk Out On Job At Warehouse In Bellmawr, Camden County

BELLMAWR, N.J. (CBS) — Some local Amazon workers walked out on the job on Wednesday morning at the facility in Bellmawr, Camden County. The workers tell Eyewitness News they are upset that Amazon is closing the Bellmawr location. They also say the company is forcing them to “pick-up shifts” at a warehouse that is farther away. One worker says he feels like Amazon is treating them like “warehouse machinery” and not people. They’re also concerned that veteran workers will be forced out,  and that newer employees won’t be able to keep up with the demanding pace of the work. “We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities,” Maria Boschetti, an Amazon spokesperson, said. “As part of that effort, we’ll be closing one of our facilities in Bellmawr and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to five different delivery stations close by. These facilities provide upgraded amenities, including increased on-site parking, larger operational spaces, and better breakrooms with open market vending.”
COVID infection rates rise in Cape May County

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The number of COVID-19 cases among Cape May County residents has been on the rise, with 639 active cases reported at the end of last week. The county is categorized as an area of high transmission. Cases by municipality: Avalon — 3, Cape May...
Three vying for two spots in U.T. Committee GOP Primary

UPPER TOWNSHIP – Victor Nappen is raising his young family in the same neighborhood where he grew up. He said he is running in the GOP primary for Upper Township Committee because it is time for him to “step up” for the community. Nappen is on a...
