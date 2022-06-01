ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, Mainland boys medal at Cape-Atlantic League Track and Field Individual Championships

Cover picture for the articleOcean City’s Nick Scarangelli makes his move to take the lead in the 3200-meter...

Mustangs, Red Raiders earn CAL track titles

BRIDGETON – Mustang Camryn Dirkes and Red Raider Elaina Styer jumped their way to titles Wednesday, May 25, at the Cape-Atlantic League Individual Track and Field Championships at Bridgeton High School and their teammates ran away with their own titles and medals. Ocean City’s Owen Ritti and Nick Scarangelli...
Take a Tour of This Abandoned Home in Somers Point

Remember those butterflies you'd feel in your stomach when you set out to wreak some havoc, innocent as it may have been, when you were a kid?. When I was little, well... a teenager, we used to go explore places we definitely shouldn't have been just for the thrill of it. I can't even keep count of how many times my friends and I attempted to see the Atco Ghost on Burnt Mill Road. I should probably apologize to all those who live on that street. I'm sure all the kids on the hunt for the Atco Ghost constantly driving up and down the road drove you nuts. For my part in that, my deepest apologies. Thank you for the fun, though.
Dennis & Judi LIVE at Steel Pier in Atlantic City

Join Dennis & Judi as they broadcast live from the Steel Pier in Atlantic City on Friday, June 17 from 10 am to 2 pm! It's time to enjoy some fresh-air and outdoor fun with rides, food, games, bars, live entertainment, helicopter rides and more at the Steel Pier in Atlantic City.
Police swear in boy battling brain cancer

OCEAN CITY — A 10-year-old Houston boy captured the hearts of a room full of veteran New Jersey police officers Friday. Before a special ceremony for him could begin, Devarjaye Daniel went row by row through the seats in the Ocean City Music Pier, shaking hands with dozens of police chiefs, officers and audience members, getting and giving hugs.
One of Ocean City, NJ’s Best-Known Restaurants is for Sale

2022 is turning into a year of transition for Ocean City's landmark restaurants. Just days after Ocean City's iconic Chatterbox Restaurant, with 85 years of history on 9th Street, changed hands, Randazzo's Family Restaurant, the popular pizza place and Italian restaurant with 52 years of heritage at 34th and Asbury Avenue, has hit the market.
Phillies to Honor Mike Trout on ‘Millville Pride Night’

The pride of Millville, Mike Trout makes a rare appearance at Citizen's Bank Park this weekend as the Los Angles Angels play an interleague series with the Phillies. The Phillies will celebrate “Millville Pride Night” during Friday night’s series opener, and there should be plenty of blue-and-orange Millville High # 1 Trout jerseys throughout the park all weekend.
Which Atlantic City Buffets Are Open?

Ready to shirk the menu and go for an all-you-can-eat feast instead? Atlantic City has you covered. The New Jersey gambling hub has nine brick-and-mortar casinos, many of which feature full buffets with all sorts of vittles and dishes. Of course, health and safety are of the utmost importance at...
Charges Dropped Against Absecon, NJ, Man Who Cops Shot Outside Dollar Store

ABSECON — Charges have been dropped against an Absecon man who was armed with a gun when he was shot by officers outside a Dollar General store, according to one report. Jalial Whitted, 37, had faced unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to have weapons and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, stemming from the May 24 incident, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
ROUTE 47 LANE CLOSURES BEGIN THURSDAY IN MILLVILLE AREA

State officials have announced some lane closures on portions of Route 47 in the Millville area, starting Thursday. The lanes will be closed so a culvert and sidewalk can be repaired. Traffic will be detoured in the immediate project area.
Jake’s Place Playground in Cherry Hill NJ

One of the most loved South Jersey playgrounds is Jake’s Place Playground in Cherry Hill. Not only is there a great story behind this playground but you can’t help but fall in love with how colorful, accommodating, and playful the playground is. We’ve even helped introduce families to this accessible South Jersey playground a few years back when we held a playdate there. If you haven’t been to Jake’s Place Cherry Hill, save a date on the calendar to do so soon. You won’t regret it!

