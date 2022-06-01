ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

Cape May County tourism guru shares encouraging summer news

ocnjsentinel.com
 2 days ago

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Last year, Cape May County’s tourism industry recovered 96 percent of the business lost in 2020, the worst year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cape May County Tourism Director Diane Wieland presented a host of encouraging facts and figures May 25 during the county’s annual tourism conference....

ocnjsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phillymag.com

On the Market at the Shore: Duplex Townhouse in Sea Isle City

This townhouse is a bargain by Jersey Shore standards. So why hasn’t someone bought it yet?. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. The Jersey Shore appears to be the exception to the rule when it comes to how...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

COVID infection rates rise in Cape May County

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The number of COVID-19 cases among Cape May County residents has been on the rise, with 639 active cases reported at the end of last week. The county is categorized as an area of high transmission. Cases by municipality: Avalon — 3, Cape May...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cape May County, NJ
Cape May County, NJ
Government
City
Atlantic City, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Bob Damminger, an 8-term Gloucester county commissioner, dies at 65

Robert M. Damminger, a popular South Jersey vote-getter who served 24 years on the Gloucester County Board of Commissioners, died on June 2. He was 65. As a county official, Damminger was a strong advocate of shared and regional government services and led efforts to establish a regionalized correctional system in Gloucester county. He also pushed for farmland and open space protection and maintaining local infrastructure.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
camdencounty.com

Camden County Hosts Free Document Shredding Day

(Cherry Hill, NJ) – To help in the fight against identity theft, the Camden County Board of Commissioners is holding a free shredding day for residents wanting to destroy documents containing personal information. On Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., industrial size shredder trucks will be...
nj1015.com

Dennis & Judi LIVE at Steel Pier in Atlantic City

Join Dennis & Judi as they broadcast live from the Steel Pier in Atlantic City on Friday, June 17 from 10 am to 2 pm! It's time to enjoy some fresh-air and outdoor fun with rides, food, games, bars, live entertainment, helicopter rides and more at the Steel Pier in Atlantic City.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guru#Food And Beverage#Canada#Cape#House
camdencounty.com

Rabid Groundhog Confirmed in Cherry Hill

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – The Camden County Health Department has been notified by the New Jersey Department of Health and Human Services (NJDHHS) that a groundhog removed from a yard in Cherry Hill has tested positive for rabies. On May 31, a groundhog was killed by a family dog...
CAMDEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
987thecoast.com

STATE TO CONDUCT HURRICANE EVACUATION DRILL THURSDAY

You will see a greater police presence on state highways Thursday as New Jersey conducts an annual hurricane evacuation drill. No roads or highways will be closed Thursday as part of the drill. You will see drill-related activity on the Garden State Parkway and Atlantic City Expressway.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Amazon Workers Walk Out On Job At Warehouse In Bellmawr, Camden County

BELLMAWR, N.J. (CBS) — Some local Amazon workers walked out on the job on Wednesday morning at the facility in Bellmawr, Camden County. The workers tell Eyewitness News they are upset that Amazon is closing the Bellmawr location. They also say the company is forcing them to “pick-up shifts” at a warehouse that is farther away. One worker says he feels like Amazon is treating them like “warehouse machinery” and not people. They’re also concerned that veteran workers will be forced out,  and that newer employees won’t be able to keep up with the demanding pace of the work. “We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities,” Maria Boschetti, an Amazon spokesperson, said. “As part of that effort, we’ll be closing one of our facilities in Bellmawr and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to five different delivery stations close by. These facilities provide upgraded amenities, including increased on-site parking, larger operational spaces, and better breakrooms with open market vending.”
BELLMAWR, NJ
beckersasc.com

New Jersey health system planning endoscopy center

Mullica Hill, N.J.-based health system Inspira Health is building an outpatient endoscopy center, Philadelphia Business Journal reported June 1. Inspira Health CEO Amy Mansue said that the center is intended to place outpatient care closer to where people in the communities it serves live and work, the report said. The...
MULLICA HILL, NJ
njgamblingsites.com

Which Atlantic City Buffets Are Open?

Ready to shirk the menu and go for an all-you-can-eat feast instead? Atlantic City has you covered. The New Jersey gambling hub has nine brick-and-mortar casinos, many of which feature full buffets with all sorts of vittles and dishes. Of course, health and safety are of the utmost importance at...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Taxes to rise in Ocean City after trash dispute

OCEAN CITY – After being told earlier this year they wouldn’t face a tax hike, Ocean City property owners will likely be paying an extra $41.33 for the average house assessed at $600,000, courtesy of a renegotiated contract for hauling trash and recyclables. Ocean City Council voted 4-1...
OCEAN CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy