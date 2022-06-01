Belif Aqua Bomb Hydrating Body Moisturizer Just May Be the Perfect Summer Body Lotion

I welcome any product that streamlines my makeup routine since I'm not what you'd consider a morning person. (Seriously, I squeeze in as many minutes of sleep as my schedule allows.) Ciaté London's Everyday Vacay Palette has been a lifesaver because it has everything I need for an everyday, casual look. Allow me to explain: Four of the pans are dedicated to bronzer, blush, and highlighter shades and the eight eye shadow shades are incredibly versatile and full of browns, nudes, and shimmery pinks that can definitely moonlight as eyeliner in a pinch. The Bliss blush, which is a shimmering rose-gold, is especially pretty on my skin tone — and all 12 pigments are really buttery and easy to blend and layer. Best of all, this cute compact comes with a sizable mirror, so I can touch up my makeup anywhere I please.
Comments / 0