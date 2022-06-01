Belif Aqua Bomb Hydrating Body Moisturizer Just May Be the Perfect Summer Body Lotion

We've all had those days where your hair doesn't listen to you. It just does the exact opposite of what you want. I realized that using the right leave-in conditioner can significantly help how my hair cooperates when going from wet to dry. Just like how a hydrated complexion or a proper primer can make all the difference in a flawless makeup application, a good leave-in conditioner preps your hair for your styling needs, whether it's a '90s blowout or effortless beachy waves. It can truly make or break how your hair looks and feels and even impacts how easy it is to style and manage. Drunk Elephant is coming out with a new leave-in conditioner that is supposed to deeply hydrate, strengthen, and smooth out your hair while maintaining movement and volume.

HAIR CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO