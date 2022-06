One of my favorite days in recent memory was the day I found a Chopova Lowena skirt, which notoriously costs around $1,500, for 75 percent off during a huge Farfetch sale. When I saw the price, I screamed, added the skirt to my cart, and have never, ever, looked back. I'd honestly would have paid even more, not because it's one of my favorite pieces of all time, but because the reactions I get when I step outside wearing it are priceless. Naturally, Madonna, herself, is also a fan — as is every other material girl.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO