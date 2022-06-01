VIDEO: Thieves pepper-spray workers in NYC robbery spree

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – A group of thieves have pepper-sprayed at least three workers in a string of robberies at New York City businesses over the past two weeks, police said Wednesday.

Two of the robberies were in Brooklyn in mid-May, while the most recent was in Greenwich Village last weekend.

In the first robbery on May 16, the three crooks entered a store at Coney Island Avenue and Gerald Court in Sheepshead Bay around 11 p.m. and shot pepper spray in the face of a 21-year-old woman working behind the counter, police said.

Video released by police shows one of the thieves firing the pepper spray at the woman, leading to a chaotic struggle as another thief shovels $500 in merchandise into a large bag.

The worker suffered minor injuries and didn’t require medical attention at the scene, police said.

In the first robbery on the night of May 16, the trio pepper-sprayed a woman working at a shop in Sheepshead Bay. Photo credit NYPD

Three days later on May 19, the trio robbed a business at Third Avenue and 79th Street in Bay Ridge around 11:30 p.m.

Using their usual MO, the robbers pepper-sprayed a 32-year-old man working at the store and then stole merchandise and $700 in cash from the register, according to police.

The worker suffered minor injuries and was taken by EMS to NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn, where he was listed in stable condition.

In the third and most recent robbery early Saturday morning, the crooks robbed a business on LaGuardia Place, near West Houston Street, in Greenwich Village.

The trio fired pepper spray at a 29-year-old worker and then stole $400 in cash from the register, police said.

The victim had minor injuries and did not require medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.