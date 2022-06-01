ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

VIDEO: Thieves pepper-spray workers in NYC robbery spree

By Wcbs 880 Newsroom
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yIesP_0fwsNcgh00

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – A group of thieves have pepper-sprayed at least three workers in a string of robberies at New York City businesses over the past two weeks, police said Wednesday.

Two of the robberies were in Brooklyn in mid-May, while the most recent was in Greenwich Village last weekend.

In the first robbery on May 16, the three crooks entered a store at Coney Island Avenue and Gerald Court in Sheepshead Bay around 11 p.m. and shot pepper spray in the face of a 21-year-old woman working behind the counter, police said.

Video released by police shows one of the thieves firing the pepper spray at the woman, leading to a chaotic struggle as another thief shovels $500 in merchandise into a large bag.

The worker suffered minor injuries and didn’t require medical attention at the scene, police said.

In the first robbery on the night of May 16, the trio pepper-sprayed a woman working at a shop in Sheepshead Bay. Photo credit NYPD

Three days later on May 19, the trio robbed a business at Third Avenue and 79th Street in Bay Ridge around 11:30 p.m.

Using their usual MO, the robbers pepper-sprayed a 32-year-old man working at the store and then stole merchandise and $700 in cash from the register, according to police.

The worker suffered minor injuries and was taken by EMS to NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn, where he was listed in stable condition.

In the third and most recent robbery early Saturday morning, the crooks robbed a business on LaGuardia Place, near West Houston Street, in Greenwich Village.

The trio fired pepper spray at a 29-year-old worker and then stole $400 in cash from the register, police said.

The victim had minor injuries and did not require medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Comments / 3

Related
PIX11

Brooklyn bodega worker robbed at gunpoint: NYPD

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Three people stole from a bodega in Brooklyn during a gunpoint robbery, police said Friday. The suspects entered the store along Rogers Avenue near Linden Boulevard a few minutes past 12 p.m. on May 16 and approached an employee, officials said. Two of them pulled out their guns and demanded money […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Nypd#Greenwich Village#Sheepshead#Fraud#Gerald Court#Mo#Ems#Nyu Langone Hospital#Lagua
Daily Voice

Duo Busted With Stolen Gun, Vehicle In New Rochelle, Police Say

Two suspects are facing charges in Westchester after being busted with a stolen gun in an allegedly stolen vehicle, police said. In New Rochelle, the Westchester County Police Real Time Crime Center alerted police in the city shortly before 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1 to a reportedly stolen car that was entering their jurisdiction from I-95.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
TheDailyBeast

Customer Accused of Killing NYC Deliveryman After Duck Sauce Feud

A man has been arrested for fatally shooting 45-year-old Yan Zhiwen, a delivery person for the Chinese restaurant Great Wall in New York City. Police charged Glenn Hirsch, 51, with murder and gun possession after identifying him as the man who allegedly gunned down Yan in Queens on April 30 while Yan was delivering food on his scooter. Hirsch has a history of increasingly violent encounters with the restaurant’s owner, Kai Yang, after he claimed he wasn’t given enough duck sauce for an order in November, police said. Yang offered him more duck sauce for free and refused his demand for a refund, which escalated into Hirsch calling the police. Since then, Hirsch had allegedly targeted Yang and his employees by waiting outside the restaurant, slashing Yang’s tires and pointing a gun at Yang. Hirsch has at least 10 prior arrests, including one instance of armed robbery, police told the New York Daily News. New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell described Yan, who leaves behind a wife and three children, as “a beloved member of his Queens community whose tragic murder in April was heartbreaking” in a tweet Thursday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5ny.com

Duane Reade robbery and assault

The NYPD released this security camera video showing a man using a chain to attack two workers at a Duane Reade store in Manhattan on May 31, 2022. WARNING: DISTURBING VIDEO.
MANHATTAN, NY
abc7ny.com

Woman followed, burglarized inside Harlem apartment

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who followed a 76-year-old woman and then burglarized her in Harlem. It happened on May 9 at 7:15 p.m. near West 144th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Junior Boulevard. Once inside the apartment, the man removed the victim's purse containing...
MANHATTAN, NY
Queens Post

Man Slashed and Beaten By Group While Leaving Jackson Heights Bar: NYPD

The police released video footage and photos of four men Thursday who are wanted for slashing and beating a man as he left a bar in Jackson Heights last month. The incident took place outside Lima Restaurant and Bar, located at 85-07 Northern Blvd., at around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, when the 23-year-old victim was leaving the establishment accompanied by a woman, police said.
QUEENS, NY
WCBS News Radio 880

WCBS News Radio 880

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/wcbs880

Comments / 0

Community Policy