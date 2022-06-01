Sephora Collection Smooth + Blur Primer Has a Supernatural Way of Blurring Skin

Whether you were a Daisy, a Brownie, made it all the way to Ambassador, or skipped the whole troop thing, there’s no doubt you’ve at least tried some of Girl Scouts’ iconic cookies. If you’re like me, then you may’ve even wanted to bathe in the delectable treats. Well, this is as good as it’s going to get, because now you can wear them. Rather than hunt down your old vest and badges, HipDot teamed up with Girl Scouts for a makeup line that’s giving me all sorts of nostalgia. It’s bright, bold, and celebrates all your favorite treats (though, fair warning, they’re not edible), as well as the largest girl-led, entrepreneurial program in the world.

MAKEUP ・ 10 DAYS AGO