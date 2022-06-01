ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Texas sets yet another record high for gas prices

By Patrick Cunningham
 2 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – After gas prices seemingly plateaued for a couple of weeks, and actually dropped a few cents, Wednesday morning saw them jump back up in East Texas to new record highs.

According to AAA , the average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline in the Tyler metro area is $4.28. For the Longview region, the price spiked to $4.35.

The cost of gas has been rising rapidly over the past several weeks not just in East Texas, but nationally as well. The average price across the Lone Star State is $4.29.

That’s still better than most people are doing across the United States. The national average for a gallon of gas is currently $4.67.

Georgia is currently paying the least for gas at $4.16 a gallon. On the flip side, California is paying by far the most at $6.19, which is 75 cents higher than the second-highest state on the list, Hawaii ($5.44).

