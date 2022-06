Most medical dramas have their funny, or at least humorous, moments. That’s mainly because the relentless grind of problems, sickness and death needs to be alleviated at some point, both in fiction and real life. But the best of the genre know how to balance the silly with the tragic, the witty with the difficult. Not many shows have achieved that balance, but a new BBC series now streaming on AMC+ might have done just that.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 HOURS AGO