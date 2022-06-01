ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wewahitchka, FL

Mummified Infant Remains Found At Florida Construction Site

By Maria Hernandez
 2 days ago
A baby’s remains were discovered at a construction site in Florida, and deputies are working with the medical examiner on the investigation.

The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Tuesday, at approximately 2:47 PM, about the discovery of possible human remains at a construction site in Wewahitchka near the intersection of State Road 71 and Chipola Avenue.

Deputies and Investigators responded to the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the mummified remains of an infant were discovered by workers in a mound of dirt.

Investigators are working with the Medical Examiner’s Office for the 14th Judicial Circuit and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

No further information is available at this time, but we will update this story as details are released.

