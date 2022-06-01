Mummified Infant Remains Found At Florida Construction Site

A baby’s remains were discovered at a construction site in Florida, and deputies are working with the medical examiner on the investigation.

The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Tuesday, at approximately 2:47 PM, about the discovery of possible human remains at a construction site in Wewahitchka near the intersection of State Road 71 and Chipola Avenue.

Deputies and Investigators responded to the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the mummified remains of an infant were discovered by workers in a mound of dirt.

Investigators are working with the Medical Examiner’s Office for the 14th Judicial Circuit and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

No further information is available at this time, but we will update this story as details are released.

In the news: Florida Man Killed In Explosion At Outdoor Party Memorial Day Party

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Post .fb-background-color { background: #ffffff !important; } .fb_iframe_widget_fluid_desktop iframe { width: 100% !important; }