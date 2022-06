JOHNSON CITY - Frances Virgie Greene, 92 of Johnson City, finally made her way to see the Lord and to be with her beloved family past on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. Born in Kingsport, TN on March 24, 1930, a daughter of the late Onzo and Flossie Mullins, she had resided in this area most of her wonderful life. She married the love of her life, “(the little darling)” Don Paul Greene in 1946 and retired as owner/operator of Virgie’s Salon after running it most of her adult life. Virgie will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mom, “Granny”, and friend who loved to talk, dance and play the piano.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO