Fire department summer ritual has multiple purposes

Throughout the summer, residents of Athens might see the Athens Fire Department out and about in the city carrying a string trimmer or flushing hydrants.

That’s because the department completes this annual task for a practical purpose: clean water and emergency preparedness.

In addition to flushing out the hydrants, firefighters examine each hydrant for any damage or obstruction, such as weeds and brush that might compromise our response in the event of a fire. Any delay in their effort to find the water source is just a delay in their operations.

They also trim the weeds from around the hydrants, along with cutting away any brush that might obstruct our view. If you have any landscaping that obstructs access and view from the street please transplant it or trim it back.

Do you have a hydrant in your yard and want to help?

The department advises that the first step would be in keeping the weeds and brush cleared away from it. They say they also often have people who want to paint their hydrant. While they recognize the appeal in painting your hydrant to resemble a Dalmatian dog, they’d prefer if you kept to the city standards.

In the City of Athens, the top and three caps are painted black, with the rest painted white. Please use oil-based high gloss paint that’s specifically made to paint metal.

As always, officials at the department encourage residents to feel free to call and ask them any questions you may have at 740 592 3301.