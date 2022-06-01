Marysville teacher accused of sex crimes will likely get another trial after hung jury

A Marysville school teacher accused of sex crimes will likely have another trial after a jury could not reach a unanimous verdict Friday.

A jury trial for Steve Rogers, of Marysville, began May 24. St. Clair County Senior Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Megan Leyva Kelley said the jury went into deliberations Thursday afternoon and continued into Friday morning, deliberating for about four hours before being unable to reach a verdict.

Leyva Kelley said 10 jurors were going to find Rogers guilty, while two would not.

While a new date has not yet been set, St. Clair County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Stephen Guilliat said a hung jury means Rogers will most likely go through another jury trial to see if a unanimous verdict can be reached.

Roger is charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct (student). He is accused of groping a student in the locker room in May or June of last year.

If convicted, the charge carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison or a $500 fine.

Rogers is also charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, third-degree criminal sexual conduct, distributing sexually explicit material and criminal sexual conduct assault with intent to commit penetration in a separate case.

Rogers is accused of sexually assaulting an adult woman on two occasions in the fall of 2018 and in spring 2019. He is also accused of sexually assaulting a minor victim several times and exposing her to inappropriate sexual conduct.

The trial dates for those charges, which will be split into two trials for the two victims, have not yet been set.

If convicted, Rogers faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Marysville school district attorney Gary Fletcher has said as a tenured teacher, Rogers' employment and pay cannot by law be terminated until after a tenure hearing. The district is honoring the St. Clair County Prosecutor's Office's request to defer its review during all criminal proceedings.

Requests for comment to Rogers' attorney were not returned.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Marysville teacher accused of sex crimes will likely get another trial after hung jury