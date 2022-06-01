ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation and Harrington Discovery Institute Invite Proposals for 2022 ADDF-Harrington Scholar Award

By University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Newswise — CLEVELAND–Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals and the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) announce a joint request for proposals for the 2022 ADDF-Harrington Scholar Award. The ADDF-Harrington Scholar Award is designed to accelerate the translation of innovative research that could treat, prevent, or slow Alzheimer's disease or related...

