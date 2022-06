The Los Angeles home where Betty White lived in from 1968 right up until the time of her death has been sold, and it went over the asking price. The late iconic actress' home in the Brentwood area was sold for $10,678,000. The single-family home had been listed for $10,575,000. It was a rather quick sale, considering the house went on the market back in April. The Golden Girls star and her third husband, Allen Ludden, purchased the property in 1968. When the home hit the market, it was the first time it had done so in over 50 years. The home was built in 1952.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO