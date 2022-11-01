ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heidi Klum and Husband Tom Kaulitz’s Complete Relationship Timeline: Photos

By Miranda Siwak
 2 days ago
Courtesy of Heidi Klum/Instagram

Happily in love! Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz have continued packing on the PDA ever since they were first linked.

The Project Runway alum and the Tokio Hotel guitarist were first spotted making out in March 2018, leaving arm-in-arm from a Lorraine Schwartz launch party.

“I didn’t [know them] then. I didn’t. I was living in America, and you know, they were really, really famous in Germany,” the supermodel told Us Weekly and other reporters in February 2020 of her now-partner’s band upon their first meeting. “Actually, his brother a few years ago participated on my show, because we always have different kind of stars on the show and then do something with my models again for Germany’s Next Top Model.”

She added: “Bill [Kaulitz], his twin brother, did a stage dive, and all my models had to pretend to be rock stars and then do the stage dive into the crowd. So, I had met him many, many years ago, but I didn’t know he had a twin brother that I was going to be married to one day.”

Klum’s romance with the “Monsoon” crooner quickly heated up, and he popped the question in December 2018. The pair secretly wed seven months later before holding a larger ceremony in Capri, Italy, in August 2019.

“Heidi’s smile when she’s with Tom says more than a 1,000 words,” a source exclusively told Us in June 2018. “Tom makes her incredibly happy! Tom is a man of a whole different level. He’s very confident and totally committed to their relationship. He understands what it means to be in the limelight, he’s had his own success since he was 12 years old. Heidi is a true romantic, and all she’s ever wanted is a partner to share her life with who is loving and caring. Tom ticks all those boxes!”

After their nuptials, Tom joined his wife’s blended brood, helping raise her children. (Klum shares daughter Leni with ex-boyfriend Flavio Briatore and sons Henry, Johan and Lou with ex-husband Seal, to whom she was married from 2005 to 2014.)

“[Tom’s] amazing,” the Making the Cut personality — who was previously married to stylist Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002 — exclusively told Us in January 2022. “I’m sure it’s not easy to step into an immediate family, having all of a sudden four kids and teenagers. They were easier when they were younger, for sure. Every age comes with its challenges. … It’s beautiful. It’s fun. I mean, so far, so good.”

Scroll below for Klum’s complete relationship timeline with the rocker:

