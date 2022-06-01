ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Readers respond: Fulfilling mental health needs

By Letters to the editor
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
I would like to commend Sen. Jeff Merkley for the community initiated projects he championed in the 2022 federal spending bill, particularly $2.67 million for the development of Multnomah County’s Behavioral Health Resource Center...

